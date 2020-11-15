Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel of Joe Biden’s COVID task force, lays out how to control pandemic

When I asked Emanuel what advice he would give Biden if he won, the distinguished public health expert laid out a four-point strategy:

1. A clear communications strategy on COVID-19, embodied by the president.

This as opposed to the constantly conflicting messages between Trump and the serious scientists on his coronavirus team.

“You need everyone in government on one page,” Emanuel told me, “and you need to repeat the message often.” Biden already reinforces that message, he said, “by wearing a mask and not having big crowds.” And, Emanuel added, the message should be depoliticized, with scientists and public health officials in the foreground.

Given how Trump has turned masks and distancing into a red-blue war, I’d imagine that sports and entertainment stars who have mass appeal might help in getting the message out.

2. A management strategy, led by the Biden task force.

“You need coordination at the center, at the White House, when you are coordinating many government agencies and private companies,” said Emanuel. So he recommends sub task forces for key areas, from testing to distribution of vaccines.