Effort, hard work often the best rewards

As you may know, I recently won a couple awards from the Nebraska Press Association.

I am honored, especially to have won a first place for one of my photos. I got to thinking, this is the first time ever in my life, I can remember being better at something than anyone, ever. Twice in my radio days I had good ratings for an afternoon show I had, in fact, two ratings books in a row, but both times, those ratings were a tie for first with a competing station.

Never was I on a baseball team who won it all, nor did I ever win it all, ever. I am pretty good at board games but do get beat.

I am not bragging but merely stating that being the best really isn’t as important as it may appear. Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Aretha Franklin, they may all be the best ever at what they did/do, but to me doing your own best is better.

If I go out there and give my all, and still come in second or fifth or even last place, it doesn’t mean I am a failure. It just means there were people better at it than me.

I remember running on the track team in San Diego, and although I was really fast, I wasn’t the fastest. Jon, a guy from my school, twice beat me by one second. I saw him but just couldn’t catch him. He and I got along fine and wished each other well for our races.

My kids get upset if they try something, even one time, and aren’t an expert at it immediately. I tell them practice makes you better.

Then, when they have done something more than one time, but still don’t win or beat other kids, I simply say if you did the best you could and didn’t give up, that is fine. I also tell them they will probably never be the best in the world at any one thing they ever do.

Now, you may think that is not good parenting, but I beg to differ. Why set them up for failure? I mean, think of baseball. Do you know what it takes to even be drafted to play professional baseball, let alone to succeed or to be the best ever? Who is the best ever? Babe Ruth? Jackie Robinson? Hank Aaron? Depends on how you measure greatness.

To me, if you are your best every time, then you won. You may not get a trophy for “your best” or maybe not even a scholarship, but you do get satisfaction knowing you gave your all, whatever the outcome.

I don’t expect my kids to be the best at everything — or anything, really — because I never was, and I am/was good at a lot of things, but I expect them to try and work hard. In the end, that is the best reward.

So if you ever see me in a parade chanting, “We’re number two…” then don’t be surprised.

Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for The Independent. Every other week he steps from behind the lens and provides his perspective about an issue in our world.