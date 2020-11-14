Election result could bolster Biden’s more centrist instincts

During the dayslong count that climaxed with Joe Biden becoming president-elect, some pundits noted that, for a politician who sought the White House for nearly four decades, four days might seem like a short added time to wait.

In fact, in the nation’s 232-year history, no serious aspirant had run for president so many times over so long a period — three times in 32 years — before ultimately succeeding.

By winning, Biden separated himself from candidates with multiple failed bids — like Henry Clay, William Jennings Bryan and Bob Dole. He joined Ronald Reagan (also successful on his third try), Bill Clinton and Franklin D. Roosevelt in unseating an elected president over the past century.

But there is one big difference. Biden brings a degree of experience unequalled by any of the other three, none of whom won any federal elective office before the presidency. Since his first Senate victory at age 29, the 77-year-old president-elect has spent a mind-boggling 44 years in national office, 36 in the Senate and eight as vice president.

Before his eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president, he chaired Senate committees dealing with foreign policy and the judiciary. He truly is — as the ads for the elder George Bush proclaimed a generation ago — “a president we won’t have to train.”