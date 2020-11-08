Election’s soundtrack of enthusiasm

Even with the number of early voters, Tuesday’s turnout was as large as expected.

As an election worker, I saw more voters walk through the door in the first hour than I saw all day during May’s primary.

It was impossible to keep track of how many people — of all ages — proudly smiled after returning their ballot and declared, “This is the first time that I voted.”

And it felt good to see the young man who raced through the door at 7:59 p.m., making it with a minute to spare after going to the wrong site, happily take his “I voted” sticker and head out the door after completing his ballot.

It was a feel=good day for everyone — until people started to realize that tabulating the results from this election isn’t as quick as finding out who is eliminated on “American Idol.”

Just think about the extra workload that this turnout put on every election office throughout the country.

And, yes, I would have loved to have known who would be the president for the next four years on Tuesday night instead of on Saturday morning. But this is a case where accuracy is more important than timeliness. Let’s spend more time on each vote than MSNBC spends showing President Trump’s first post-election speech.