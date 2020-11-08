Election’s soundtrack of enthusiasm

Well, the presidential election could have had its own impressive classic soundtrack right out of the 20th century.
Guns N’ Roses (or the recently released Chris Cornell acoustic version) would have reminded us that “all we need is a little patience.”
Yes, “sometimes I get so tense but I can’t speed up the time.”
We needed Tom Petty to still be around to remind us that “the waiting is the hardest part.”
Certainly “I’ve never known nothing quite like this. Don’t it feel like the night might never be again.”
Beginning on Tuesday, we as a nation went on a wild roller coaster ride of mood swings. No matter if you wanted Donald Trump or Joe Biden to be declared the winner — or just wanted there to be any winner — there were many ups and downs.
Our national mood was doing its impression of Nebraska’s weather — if you don’t like it, wait 15 minutes and it’ll change. With that many rapid-fire emotional zigzags, it was almost like the country was going through puberty.
Until 8 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, there was plenty to feel good about.
The record-breaking turnout in many states can only be considered a good thing. More people should be energized and wanting to have their say in who will be the leaders of our country, state and local areas.
Even with the number of early voters, Tuesday’s turnout was as large as expected.
As an election worker, I saw more voters walk through the door in the first hour than I saw all day during May’s primary.
It was impossible to keep track of how many people — of all ages — proudly smiled after returning their ballot and declared, “This is the first time that I voted.”
And it felt good to see the young man who raced through the door at 7:59 p.m., making it with a minute to spare after going to the wrong site, happily take his “I voted” sticker and head out the door after completing his ballot.
It was a feel=good day for everyone — until people started to realize that tabulating the results from this election isn’t as quick as finding out who is eliminated on “American Idol.”
Just think about the extra workload that this turnout put on every election office throughout the country.
And, yes, I would have loved to have known who would be the president for the next four years on Tuesday night instead of on Saturday morning. But this is a case where accuracy is more important than timeliness. Let’s spend more time on each vote than MSNBC spends showing President Trump’s first post-election speech.
In a pivotal swing state like Pennsylvania where state law doesn’t allow the counting of absentee ballots prior to the polls closing, it was impossible to expect the results to come within a day, let alone on Tuesday night.
After the polls started closing at 8 p.m. in each time zone, the fun really began.
With a Florida win, things looked good for Team Trump early on.
That continued for much of the night Tuesday, but then the national maps started to indicate more blue for Biden in the key swing states.
Suddenly, for 48 hours all eyes were on Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada. It seemed like those states and the national media were in a strange blinking contest.
Even after it appeared beyond the point of certainty, no one wanted to declare a winner in any of the states.
And all the while really confusing things were happening.
The same side was wanting the counting to stop in some states but wanting recounts in others.
What was going to be the final answer?
And was the Trump campaign having lyrics from The Clash constantly playing? “So you got to let me know, should I stay or should I go?”
Even though we as a nation aren’t exactly the best with the patience thing in the 21st century, the process continued to sort itself out.
Once Pennsylvania made it official on Saturday to put Biden over 270 electoral votes, it became time for the winners to celebrate and the losers to collect their thoughts.
Next, we can think of the future.
Are there ways to speed up ballot counting but still preserve the integrity of the process?
While the wait to find out who would be president was frustrating, it is a good problem to have.
Let’s hope there are even more voters in 2024. And turning out in large numbers in non-presidential election years is just as important.
Returning a ballot, cracking a smile and saying “this is my second time voting” while receiving a sticker is a cause for a happy tune, too.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
