Elizabeth Exstrom: Roller coaster temps can affect landscapes

The summer-like temperatures have been nice to have around, but how long can the nice weather hold out? If the warm weather subsides and we get snapped back into the reality that we are only into April, there could be some effects in our landscapes.

Even though the warm 80 degree days have been nice for us to break out of the winter blues, our plants could still have a tough spring, even with the warm temperatures. While the blooms and buds are nice to look at, the reality is that our average frost free date is around Mother’s Day, meaning at any point between now and then there is the potential for frost. To add to the problem, in Nebraska the possibility of a late snow is always looming over our heads.

What could a frost or snow do to our plants? The downside of a warm spring is the potential for plant damage in the event of a cold snap. Perennials and roses can have some damage and dieback to the new growth and into the canes if the roses were already pruned for the year. Flowering bulbs can have damage to the foliage and flowers present at the time of the freeze. Trees and shrubs with their blooms exposed during the time of a frost or a snow can have damage to the bloom and to the emerged leaves.

The good news is that most trees and shrubs can put on a second set of leaves if the first ones to emerge are damaged due to cold temperatures. Flowers on the other hand are different story, the tree will not put on a second set of flower buds if the first ones are damaged.

Growing a second set of leaves is little different than growing your hair out. It takes a tremendous amount of energy for the tree to put on a second set of leaves. Using all of that energy toward making new leaves can leave some trees stressed. To help the stressed trees, make sure they have at least an inch of supplemental water a week, in the absence of precipitation. Also avoid fertilizing the tree or shrub and be on the lookout for insects or diseases that often hit weakened trees.

The extent of the damage depends on many things. The location of the plant material can play a big role in how the plants are affected. Plants located on the south or west side of a brick house can be further along in their growth stage than those on the east side of a home with wood siding due to the reflected heat. Plants located in a low spot or at the bottom of a hill also have greater potential for cold damage than those at the top of a hill due to the pooling effect of cold air. The type of plant material and the growth stage that it is in can also play a role on the extent of the damage if we do get a cold snap.

With the nice temperature, everyone has chomping at the bit to get the preemergence herbicides down. Wait may be a four letter word, but that doesn’t make it a cuss word. If crabgrass does happen to germinate before April 15th, there is a chance that the little seedlings could get hit by frost yet this spring. Don’t let air temperatures fool you, it’s the soil temperatures that matter. Just because we might have several nice days in a row, doesn’t mean the soil temperatures are increasing rapidly. Always check the average soil temperatures at the 4” depth to be sure.

For extended season control, a split application of preemergence herbicides will allow for a longer control window. Aim to put down half the highest recommended application rate on the label now and the other half in six to eight weeks for season long control of weeds. One application now probably won’t last throughout the entire growing season because of the earlier application window.

Preemergence herbicides are designed to prevent seeds from sprouting. The three most common active ingredients in preemergence herbicides are dithiopyr, pendimethalin, or prodiamine. When choosing a product to control crabgrass, look for one of those active ingredients. Once a plant is up and actively growing, not all preemergence herbicides will work.

Products containing prodiamine or pendimethalin may control one-leaf crabgrass if watered in immediately following the application, but should be applied before germination for optimum control. Dithiopyr will control crabgrass before tillering, sprouting off-shoots, and can be applied later than the previous products. Be sure to water in the products after application to keep it from degrading in the sun.

Take advantage of the warm weather, get out, soak up some sun, check your soil temperatures and prepare to do battle against crabgrass

Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Follow her blog at her blog at http://huskerhort.com or check out HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

