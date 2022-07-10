Every day we’re in touch with people who lived 100 years ago

People who lived 100 years ago communicate with us all the time.

Many of the expressions our parents use came from their own parents, and probably people who lived before them. When kids ask their mothers if they can do something, moms often say, “We’ll see.” If they ask their mom why something is required, Mom says, “Because I said so.”

Chances are that current mothers picked up those phrases from their own moms.

My own mother is known for saying, “Oh for heaven’s sake.” When she urged her young children to do a job, she said, “It won’t take you two minutes.” Every once in a while, if she was quite serious, she’d say, “And I don’t mean maybe.”

I bet you $10 she heard those expressions when she was a kid herself.

I also think about nicknames my dad used. Sometimes, he’d greet us in the morning as “Sunshine” or “Buckshot.” In an endearing way, he might call us Snicklefritz or Mutt Face. Those words sound like something his German family might have used.

When we get sick, our mothers use the same home remedies they learned from their mothers and grandmothers. Recipes and cooking expertise are also passed down for generations.

My mother creates magic in the kitchen, and I’m pretty sure I know where that came from — her own mother. For all I know, that kitchen wizardry went back generation after generation, back in Ireland.

When I enjoy my mother’s baked ham, pumpkin pie and potato salad, I might owe a debt of gratitude to a wonderful woman who lived 200 years ago.

We inherit many other skills, customs and interests from the people who came before us. The work ethic I got from my parents was no doubt instilled in their families hundreds of years ago.

The voices of our ancestors often speak to us today.

Sometimes their gifts are literally handed down generations. Cozy quilts and comforters produced by kindly women before us can stay in a family for decades.

Hobbies and interests also travel through the years. People who come before us might have a passion for gardening, hunting, baseball or sewing. The love of those hobbies is ingrained in us.

We also try to live up to the standards they set, which were probably handed down by their own parents. And those who came before them.

My grandmother on my mother’s side undoubtedly shaped some of Mom’s greatest qualities — her kindness, her habit of seeing the good in people and her sympathy for other people’s misfortune.

Even though I was 7 when my mom’s mother died in 1963, she left me lots of gifts that I’m still enjoying today.

Those blessings have had a big impact on my own children, who will keep them in mind in raising the next generation.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.