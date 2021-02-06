Everywhere I turn, I see ‘Property Brothers’

No matter where I go, I can’t get away from Home and Garden Television.
When I show up at the doctor’s office, the television is tuned to HGTV.
When I go to the dentist, I have to sit and watch HGTV while I wait.
There’s no refuge at home, where HGTV is on around the clock.
I’m getting really, really tired of the “Property Brothers.”
What have I done to deserve Tarek and Christina every moment of my life?
I’ve heard more than enough about granite countertops, backsplash, crown molding, hardwood floors, gable ends, wainscoting, butler’s pantries, solariums, high-end appliances, pergolas, French doors and master suites.
I have absolutely no idea what shiplap is, and I don’t intend to find out. If I had any, I’d throw it at the TV.
Every house on HGTV is mid-century modern. I was born in 1956. Does that make me mid-century modern?
It used to be, when you went to the doctor, you’d be assured of watching “The Price is Right.” That was really the only time I ever saw the show, sitting in a waiting room.
For many years, CNN was the default option in bars, restaurants and waiting rooms. But our nation is so divided, nobody wants to see fights break out in the doctor’s office.
Apparently, the people in charge have decided HGTV is the most innocuous selection they can find. Either that, or they figure the female employees and customers will enjoy it.
Most husbands probably don’t even think twice. They’re so used to having home design, decorating and remodeling on TV that it almost seems normal.
It’s sad what’s happened to the American male. We’ve become so docile that we don’t even object to bad television anymore. We just sit and take it.
You still get lucky at some medical offices. At Grand Island Ear, Nose and Throat, you can watch old Western TV shows.
I also think The Weather Channel is a good choice. I’d rather hear about storm fronts than open-concept living areas.
I don’t even mind watching soap operas while I wait. Anything but “Love It or List It” is fine with me.
I’m just weary of women saying, “Oh, my gosh!” as they check out the features of a renovated house. And couples talking about starter homes and forever homes.
How do so many young couples with limited income buy five-bedroom homes?
And don’t get me started on “Flea Market Flip,” where people spray paint an old wicker chair and get $200 for it.
My wife loves renovation shows.
She married a fixer-upper. I don’t know why she has to watch one on TV.
When I tell my wife that HGTV programs are stupid and predictable, she says, “So are football games.”
There’s only one solution to this problem. Waiting rooms and restaurants need to have separate areas for men and women. The latter will be content with “Flipping Across America” and “Good Bones.”
Old guys like me can watch “Gunsmoke” and football games. We deserve some enjoyment before we go in to hear lectures and more bad news from the doctor.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.