Everywhere I turn, I see ‘Property Brothers’

No matter where I go, I can’t get away from Home and Garden Television.

When I show up at the doctor’s office, the television is tuned to HGTV.

When I go to the dentist, I have to sit and watch HGTV while I wait.

There’s no refuge at home, where HGTV is on around the clock.

I’m getting really, really tired of the “Property Brothers.”

What have I done to deserve Tarek and Christina every moment of my life?

I’ve heard more than enough about granite countertops, backsplash, crown molding, hardwood floors, gable ends, wainscoting, butler’s pantries, solariums, high-end appliances, pergolas, French doors and master suites.

I have absolutely no idea what shiplap is, and I don’t intend to find out. If I had any, I’d throw it at the TV.

Every house on HGTV is mid-century modern. I was born in 1956. Does that make me mid-century modern?

It used to be, when you went to the doctor, you’d be assured of watching “The Price is Right.” That was really the only time I ever saw the show, sitting in a waiting room.