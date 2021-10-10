Facebook’s outage: Like, love, sad, haha or angry?

I wonder what kind of targeted ads would have popped up on Monday for Mark Zuckerberg if, you know, he had been able to access Facebook.
Ads for IT assistance? Twitter? Suggestions to listen to The Bangles’ “Greatest Hits” album with track three on repeat?
Alas, we’ll never know.
What we do know is that a Facebook outage that lasted much of the workday was quite the national conversation starter.
Of course, that conversation had to take place over on Twitter, but that gave whoever runs Twitter’s official account the opportunity to send out the priceless tweet “Hello literally everyone.”
Conspiracy theories thrive and grow thanks to social media in recent years.
This Facebook outage gave us the chance to create our own conspiracy theories about social media.
Facebook goes down less than 24 hours after a whistleblower gives an interview on “60 Minutes” exposing the company’s dirty, dark secrets?
I may be in the minority of people who wasn’t shocked that Facebook is a danger to children and democracy or that it puts profits ahead of the greater good for society.
Still, the timing was suspicious. But also so convenient that if Facebook was taken offline so evidence could be scrubbed, I half expect it was being done by an IT team wearing the masks of the villains from Scooby-Doo episodes.
One surprising outtake from the Facebook forced hiatus was how many people flooded Twitter to root against Zuckerberg’s company.
Some even said after enjoying several Facebook-free hours they were going to delete their accounts.
And I saw a few people actually do this — with an announcement on Facebook accompanying their action, of course.
Maybe those Facebook exits will last. Maybe they won’t.
I survived most of my Monday not knowing what you ate, what wonderful trip you are on, what your children have accomplished or how the referees screwed over your football team during the weekend.
All the pets photos were missed, however.
What would our modern world be like if we suddenly become permanently Facebook free?
I would miss out on the debates on music and the opportunity to always answer “Pearl Jam.”
I won’t miss learning that the friends and acquaintances that you always thought were good, sane people are absolutely nuts when it comes to politics.
I’m pretty sure according to all the great historians on Facebook that we’ve had the greatest and the worst president in our nation’s history back-to-back. Which only depends on if you follow the far right or far left Facebook groups.
Facebook’s emergence eliminated the “man on the street” interviews for newspapers and television.
That’s another loss. It was good to hear every now and then the opinions of five random people cornered in a big box store’s parking lot.
Now we know everyone’s opinion about everything as soon as we pop open Facebook on our phone or laptop.
It can be overwhelming.
There’s the “my body my choice” posts from people who are pro-choice and pro-vaccination above the posts from people who are anti-vaccination mandates and pro life.
There are people misusing the First and Second Amendment breaking up posts with pics of those adorable puppies and kittens.
But once Facebook returned after its well-deserved nap, all the posting resumed as usual — along with snarky comments about the outage.
For better or worse, Facebook is here to stay despite any hearings before Congress.
It’s up to each individual user whether they want to give that a like, love, haha, sad or angry.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com