Facebook’s outage: Like, love, sad, haha or angry?

I wonder what kind of targeted ads would have popped up on Monday for Mark Zuckerberg if, you know, he had been able to access Facebook.

Ads for IT assistance? Twitter? Suggestions to listen to The Bangles’ “Greatest Hits” album with track three on repeat?

Alas, we’ll never know.

What we do know is that a Facebook outage that lasted much of the workday was quite the national conversation starter.

Of course, that conversation had to take place over on Twitter, but that gave whoever runs Twitter’s official account the opportunity to send out the priceless tweet “Hello literally everyone.”

Conspiracy theories thrive and grow thanks to social media in recent years.

This Facebook outage gave us the chance to create our own conspiracy theories about social media.

Facebook goes down less than 24 hours after a whistleblower gives an interview on “60 Minutes” exposing the company’s dirty, dark secrets?

I may be in the minority of people who wasn’t shocked that Facebook is a danger to children and democracy or that it puts profits ahead of the greater good for society.