Farm wives do whatever it takes

Pauline Hemmer of St. Libory grew up on a farm. “She was very good at driving teams of horses to do field work,” her obituary stated. She and her husband eventually made their home on a farm near St. Libory. “They worked hand-in-hand from morning until the time they went to bed, doing chores, milking cows, working in the fields and raising kids,” her obituary stated. “Pauline remained on the farm with her oldest son, Jerry, until she left this earth” at the age of 94.

Jean and Gene Hawley started a dairy while raising three small children.

“A new grade-A dairy barn in 1969 was Jean’s station in life for the next 30 years,” stated the obituary of the Arcadia woman. “She didn’t seem to mind, as it was her way to contribute and she full-well knew the value of what she was doing. She was so sad the day the milk cows were no longer needed and were sold. The farm had grown to over 1,000 acres.”

Some women have absolutely no idea they’re going to wind up living in the country.

Norma and Bob Husmann, for instance, made their home just north of Chapman. “Though she never planned to be a farmer’s wife, she quickly adapted and was a strong and loving partner to Bob for the next 64 years.”

Women are good at adapting.