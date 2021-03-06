One of my favorite places in Grand Island is the kids’ baseball field at the Platt Duetsche. The outfield walls are so high that kids must feel like they’re in the big leagues.

Another thing I like about Grand Island is the elevated train track. Seeing those trains rumbling off in the distance reminds me of an L train in Chicago.

What are some of my other favorite things about Grand Island?

I love looking out at waterfowl on the lake while I’m sitting in my chair at Jacobs Family Dentistry.

But it’s hard to top the view from the office of Fonner Park’s chief executive officer, looking out at the beautiful race track. For Chris Kotulak, it must be a pleasure to come to work every day, just for the view alone.

There is much to like about Grand Island.

I like the way the trees are identified at Sucks Lake. It’s always educational to know what type of tree I’m looking at.

I like the pies topped with giant meringue at the Farmer’s Daughter.

I like sitting and having lunch at Pier Park. Watching the birds and squirrels at play gets one’s mind off the pressures of the day.