One of my favorite places in Grand Island is the kids’ baseball field at the Platt Duetsche. The outfield walls are so high that kids must feel like they’re in the big leagues.
Another thing I like about Grand Island is the elevated train track. Seeing those trains rumbling off in the distance reminds me of an L train in Chicago.
What are some of my other favorite things about Grand Island?
I love looking out at waterfowl on the lake while I’m sitting in my chair at Jacobs Family Dentistry.
But it’s hard to top the view from the office of Fonner Park’s chief executive officer, looking out at the beautiful race track. For Chris Kotulak, it must be a pleasure to come to work every day, just for the view alone.
There is much to like about Grand Island.
I like the way the trees are identified at Sucks Lake. It’s always educational to know what type of tree I’m looking at.
I like the pies topped with giant meringue at the Farmer’s Daughter.
I like sitting and having lunch at Pier Park. Watching the birds and squirrels at play gets one’s mind off the pressures of the day.
I like the way sandhill cranes and alpacas both converge on Grand Island every year. This town can be crawling with alpacas.
I like sitting in a restaurant reading the Islander Early Bird. Whenever you find one of those yellow sheets around, there’s always something to read.
I love the big crowds and happy families at Helgoth’s Pumpkin Patch and the Scarecrow Patch every October.
I liked paying $3.29 for lunch at Runza on Feb. 9, which was an impossibly cold Tuesday.
Grand Island does things in a big way. We don’t just have the Acapulco. We have Super Acapulco.
Another great thing about Grand Island is a hot beef sandwich at Lee’s.
I haven’t yet tried chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes at Fonner Park. But I will.
The names of some Grand Island businesses conjure up joy. How could you not like a place called the Happy Brush?
I like the Flatwater Fracas and the Heartland Hoops Classic.
I like the opportunity to sip Cuban coffee at La Milagrosa Market. I still haven’t tried the Pizza Cubana, but I’ll get there.
More good experiences are around the corner.
Pretty soon, I won’t have to go to Hastings to enjoy Dunkin’. I’ll be able to pick up iced coffee just a few blocks from work.