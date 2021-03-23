Federal rescue plan may pull the strings on Nebraska’s tax system

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) into law shortly after its passage in Congress on March 11. While the plan is overwhelmingly popular with the American people, there is a small provision in the legislation causing some uncertainty and concern for Nebraska.

Under ARPA, states are eligible to receive a share of $219.8 billion in aid.

Setting any arguments about the amount of money aside, on page 579 of the bill there is a condition placed on states, if they choose to accept the money:

“A State or territory shall not use the funds…to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue of such State…that reduces any tax (by providing for a reduction in a rate, a rebate, a deduction, a credit, or otherwise)”

As written, this provision is somewhat vague, creating more questions than answers. The ARPA directs the Department of the Treasury to interpret and implement the meaning of this provision, which is required to be published within 60 days. The Platte Institute is one of many groups across the country concerned that this broad statutory language could be implemented in such a way as to unconstitutionally tie the hands of Nebraska lawmakers in their work creating and implementing tax and spending plans for our state.