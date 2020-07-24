The teacher asked the pupils to tell the meaning of “loving-kindness.”
A little boy jumped up and said, “Well, if I was hungry and someone gave me a piece of bread and butter, that would be kindness. But if they put a little jam on it, that would be loving-kindness.”
In this pandemic, it seems little things that others do for us are even more special. We are learning some hard lessons we need to hold onto.
I think there are two things that are more appreciated in these times. First, I think we realize how important our faith in God is. Second, I think we value our relationships with others more than ever.
I was reading recently in the Bible, I Timothy 1:19, “Some people have not listened to their conscience and have made a ruin of their faith.” Paul goes on to mention two men who have made a ruin of their faith. What a sad thing to say about someone. I’ve known people like that and I’m sure you can think of a few also.
When I was younger I used to think I could never have that problem. I thought my faith was so strong I would never have to be concerned about that. Now that I’m older and wiser I can see everyone needs to guard against a “ruin of their faith.” The world can wear us down and leave us low. Temptations are around every corner, especially in the good times.
We need to keep doing the things that keep our faith healthy. We can usually watch church services on television or online. We can keep praying and read our Bible and serve God. I’ve often thought God called me to be a pastor to keep me and others from falling away from the faith.
The second thing I have really valued are my friends and family. Recently I’ve been working on a retaining wall. Some of the blocks weigh 80 to 90 pounds. My oldest daughter, Jenny, asked if she could help. She is a hard worker. It was a great way to finish the job and I so appreciated working with my daughter.
At one point I had a painters mask and goggles on to protect from the dust of some special clay I used. The mask made quite a bit of breathing noise.
Jenny said, “ Dad, you sound like Darth Vader!” I thought quickly and said, “Well, I am your father.” (If you didn’t get that — Darth Vader was the father of Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.”)
I hadn’t worked on any projects with my daughter Jenny, for many years — it felt really good!
Prayer: Our Lord, may we see with the eyes of faith the lessons you are teaching us. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
