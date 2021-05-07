First 100 days are past, but not the crisis

His proposed handouts could in effect tell many successful workers they do not have to work. Jobs make you more independent and give you dignity. That’s why one of the great accomplishments in the Trump years was the highest employment record for Black Americans in history. Some progressives of my acquaintance contend the economy was really not so great then, but former President Barack Obama disagrees to the point of saying it was his doing.

Well, Biden says he has “the largest jobs plan since World War II.” That seems in contrast to his $15-an-hour national minimum wage that will wipe out a million jobs. Next in line is his premature, foolish attack not on fossil fuels as such, but on producing them in this country while we still need them. Climate change is a serious problem but it is not apocalyptic, as this science denier says, and his answers on that front would likely be the exact opposite of an economic uplift that he predicts.

Biden certainly did talk in a caring, positive voice, and that felt good, but compassion minus wisdom is not so wonderful, as in his not pushing harder to have teachers’ unions open school doors for in-person learning instead of students receiving distance learning that could lead to lasting deficits of the mind. Why didn’t he use some of his $1,400 checks that also went to pretty well-off folks to pay for home-visiting, well-masked tutors?