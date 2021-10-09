Fish connoisseurs of fine dining

Until I read a booklet from Nebraska Game and Parks, I had no idea about the range of gastronomic delights available to underwater creatures.

I assumed anglers attracted fish with minnows, lures and worms.

But I now know that, in their attempts to bring in the big one, fishermen sometimes resort to kernels of corn, marshmallows, shrimp and hot dogs.

According to the “Going Fishing” guide, some fish are attracted to canned corn.

“Catfishers will often use stinky baits like rotten cheese to attract fish,” the booklet says. “While the fish may bite on the smelly stuff, they’ll also bite on a chunk of hot dog.”

Before you go fishing, you have to pack a lunch —­ not for you, but for the fish.

Many fishermen use a prepared bait, called a doughbait, to lure catfish. Recipes are sometimes closely guarded.

The booklet says doughbaits combine a variety of tastes and scents. “Livers, hot dogs, frozen shrimp, cut pieces of fish and other food items that will disperse a scent in the water are all good catfish attractants.”

Canned corn is effective at bringing in bluegill as well as the common carp.