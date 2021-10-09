Fish connoisseurs of fine dining

Until I read a booklet from Nebraska Game and Parks, I had no idea about the range of gastronomic delights available to underwater creatures.
I assumed anglers attracted fish with minnows, lures and worms.
But I now know that, in their attempts to bring in the big one, fishermen sometimes resort to kernels of corn, marshmallows, shrimp and hot dogs.
According to the “Going Fishing” guide, some fish are attracted to canned corn.
“Catfishers will often use stinky baits like rotten cheese to attract fish,” the booklet says. “While the fish may bite on the smelly stuff, they’ll also bite on a chunk of hot dog.”
Before you go fishing, you have to pack a lunch — not for you, but for the fish.
Many fishermen use a prepared bait, called a doughbait, to lure catfish. Recipes are sometimes closely guarded.
The booklet says doughbaits combine a variety of tastes and scents. “Livers, hot dogs, frozen shrimp, cut pieces of fish and other food items that will disperse a scent in the water are all good catfish attractants.”
Canned corn is effective at bringing in bluegill as well as the common carp.
In order to be a good fisherman, you apparently also have to be a good chef, cutting up all sorts of enchanting foodstuffs before you head out.
Game and Parks puts out a guide called “Trout Fishing in Nebraska Streams,” which says “Rainbow trout bite on everything from marshmallows and cheese to worms, nightcrawlers, grasshoppers and ‘scientifically’ developed baits impregnated with irresistable scents.”
Relatively few men use cologne to attract women. But they go all out to bring in a trout.
I never realized fish could be such picky eaters.
This all seems odd when you think about their normal diet, which is heavy on insects and crustaceans.
Like channel catfish, bullheads “are bottom feeders and opportunistic eaters and will consume just about anything, including dead and decaying matter,” the guide says.
If you live on decomposing organic matter, I could see how Green Giant niblets would be a refreshing change of pace.
Since fish are submerged in a lake, it’d be hard to tell which foods they find mouth-watering.
I know that anglers use lures called spoons. Maybe the fish use the spoons to dig into the bounty of delicacies dropped from above.
In addition to insects, rainbow trout find snails delectable. They also eat crayfish and small fish.
For a bluegill, a dragonfly makes a tasty lunch.
Adult crappies enjoy tadpoles, among other savory dishes.
Largemouth bass like to munch on other fish, crayfish, large insects, frogs and “anything that falls in the water or swims and fits into its mouth.”
I have grandchildren like that.
Channel catfish are also like small children. Their “diet is varied depending on what is available.”
Like other species, channel catfish enjoy a good mollusk. To them, I say, “Bon appetit!”
Some fishermen use products that are not edible. Those products are sprayed onto lures.
“Many old-timers swear that WD-40 lubricating oil is an excellent fish attractant because it contains fish oil,” the booklet says. “According to the manufacturers, the product does NOT contain fish oil and they do not recommend using it as a fish attractant for environmental reasons.”
“The Carp-O-Rama Handbook,” also produced by Game and Parks, says many fishermen turn up their noses at the mention of carp.
“But these hardy fish are gallant fighters, and make mighty good eating besides,” the handbook says.
“Fishing for carp offers thrills, action and meat when other fish refuse to bite,” the book says.
“Carp are often willing takers at midday,” which makes them a lot like me.
“The Carp-O-Rama Handbook” includes carp fishing tips.
“Doughbaits can be prepared with just about anything in the kitchen cabinet, and proven recipes abound online,” the book says.
A recipe is provided from Greg Wagner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
To make his doughbait for carp, he mixes strawberry-flavored Jell-O, cornmeal and flour. He also suggests additions such as molasses and anise seed “to enhance your doughbait’s appeal.”
More thought goes into a carp’s dinner than most of the meals I eat.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.