For Joe Biden, the end justifies the means

But look, let’s say thank you to a judge who understood that discrimination on the basis of skin color is against the law. Doing a favor for abused Black American folks is terrific, but what exactly is achieved by generosity accompanied by racial heartlessness? Is that rectification of just maybe revivification of the past?

Next let’s go south to the border with Mexico and consider how Biden first off as much as signaled those even further south to cross the line illegally. Wrong stuff, he maybe thought as his VP then said the border would be absolutely closed to everyone while the United States changed the culture, economies and politics of their home countries.

Now we’re back to his generous beginnings on this issue, an invitational deficiency of common-sense deterrents as unauthorized immigrants arrive in the highest number in 20 years. Desert trekkers suffer gangster abuses that are sexual, bloody and occasionally deadly, get painfully sick, are impossible to take decent care of when they arrive, wander into the United States, spread COVID-19 and wreck small border towns.