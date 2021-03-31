For presidents, falling is failing

Here we go again.

Joe Biden stumbled and fell as he stepped onto Air Force One. And that has generated all kinds of stupid jokes and commentary questioning his strength and fitness for office.

As a person with disabilities, this frustrates the hell out of me because it shows how many of us still swallow the nonsense that one’s fortitude, respectability, and competence have something to do with how well one walks.

Donald Trump was captured on camera last year when he had trouble maintaining his balance as he walked down a ramp. Barack Obama once tripped slightly as he stepped out of Air Force One. Bill Clinton took a tumble at the home of his golfer friend, Greg Norman, and ended up needing knee surgery. He walked around on crutches for a few weeks. And of course Gerald Ford was a legendary pratfall artist. He practically needed a stuntman.

It would be easy to put together a wacky, fast-motion montage of presidential stumbles with a musical score of Yakety Sax, more commonly known as “The Benny Hill Theme.” It’s possible that someone already has.