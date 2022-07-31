Former NFL receiver has become a 'close personal friend'

I don’t like to brag, but I get regular calls from a former NFL receiver.

I’ve come to think of him as a close personal friend, even though he’s being compensated for the calls. Over the last year or so, my middle child has paid retired receiver Antonio Freeman to send me a personal video through a service called Cameo.

My devotion to the former Packer is well-known throughout my family because of a catch he made in a Monday night game on Nov. 6, 2000, against the Minnesota Vikings, whom I despise.

The game was clearly over, until Freeman miraculously turned a seemingly-incomplete pass into a touchdown. Because it was also a triumph of good against evil, I also credit divine intervention.

The ball bounced off several parts of Freeman’s body without hitting the ground before he hauled it into the end zone, to the shock of Al Michaels and good people everywhere.

Bryan has hired Antonio to send me messages on my birthday and for Father’s Day.

I was stunned when I got the first video last year. Even though Bryan is pretty resourceful at making connections, I didn’t know how he got it done. I figured that money might have changed hands, but I had never even heard of Cameo.

My family was delighted with Freeman’s initial video. We were touched by the energy, time and effort he put into the call. He was extremely friendly, funny and enthusiastic. Of course, I expected no less from a Packer great.

Freeman was part of the Packer team that won Super Bowl XXXI, a game in which he caught an 81-yard touchdown pass.

But I didn‘t care about that. His astounding Monday night catch against the Vikings, in which he absolutely refused to give up, is what will live with me forever.

Bryan had conveyed to Antonio that I’m a lifelong Packer fan and that I discuss that play all the time.

“Of all the things in Packer history, what an amazing honor it is for me for you, Jeff, to be still talking about that Monday night catch,” he said. “And I hear you often talk about me, and refer to me as a great American. Really? Me, Jeff?

“Hey, I was just playing football, trying to be the best that I can and make all of my fans and family happy and proud to wear that 86 for the Green Bay Packers,” he said.

He even complied with our request to refer to the Vikings as rumdums, following a long family tradition.

“Hey, it was my pleasure, against the rumdum Vikings,” Antonio said, smiling.

He told me to enjoy my birthday, and mentioned that I lived in Nebraska.

“Well, we had a Hall of Famer from Nebraska, too. His name’s Ahman Green.”

Antonio even wore his jersey for the video. “And Bryan told me don’t mess this up. Go Pack go,” he concluded in good cheer.

At that point, I felt we were family.

That video message was one of the highlights of my life. Ever since then, I’ve thought of Antonio as a pal. Bryan had Antonio record a message this year for Father’s Day and then again for my birthday.

The third call, I figured, would cement our relationship forever. I would truly be able to call him a close personal friend.

But he wasn’t quite as energetic when he called this time. “Hey, what’s up, Jeff? It’s me again.”

It almost sounded like he was tired of me. But in my view, our friendship is still in its infancy.

In arranging the call, Bryan had submitted a few questions for him to address.

One of the questions was “What was your most hated team, and why was it the Vikings?” I never would have approved of this, but he also asked how much Antonio would charge to fly to Nebraska and go on a Make-a-Wish style lunch.

I was embarrassed by the question. I couldn’t have afforded it anyway. Antonio let his team know it would cost $5,000. Flying him to Nebraska was ridiculous.

Each of the three times he’s left messages for me, he’s required payment.

But Bryan has made progress in cracking into his inner circle. I’m sure we’ve made an impact on him.

I like to think Antonio will someday check in with me, just to see how I’m doing.

He’ll ask what I’m up to. I’ll ask how Ahman Green is doing. We’ll laugh, talk about football and enjoy good times, just because we’re buddies. I’m convinced that a Packer legend would never put a price tag on our friendship.

Especially a man who’s already proven capable of miracles.