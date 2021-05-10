Free speech and the future of social media

For many on the right, Section 230 needs to be reformed because social media companies have so clearly broadened the types of content that they moderate, demonstrating bias and censorship of content associated with conservatives. Many on the left, however, believe Big Tech companies are not moderating enough content, particularly what they view as harmful or extremist speech.

For example, they want these companies to go after First Amendment-protected “hate speech,” which is so vague that it can mean almost anything, including thoughtful and legitimate discourse on such sensitive topics as gender identity.

They also desire to have social media companies go even further in taking down “misinformation,” as if one side has a monopoly on everything that is true, even in subjective debates. There would be no fact-checking the self-anointed fact checkers. And this so-called fact-checking is arguably a pretext to remove or discredit views inconsistent with their own. In fact, if these companies were so concerned with the facts, they would allow the content to be subject to public scrutiny.