Furry friend makes a big impact

Eyes as green as grass and fur as tan as a well-made coffee.

A decision my family once made in the past turned out to be one of the happiest ones we could ever make.

On a cold winter day in January 2020, my family and I drove down a long country road on our way to greet someone we’ve waited for our entire lives.

My parents had decided around Christmas time that my siblings and I were finally responsible enough to take care of a pet.

They told us multiple times that we would not only need to love our new dog but take care of him and train him well.

Pets are a lot of work, they said. They need a loving home and a place they can play and learn new things.

Their words echoed inside my head as we pulled up to a house in the middle of nowhere. We were surrounded by fields of corn and other dirt roads.

I looked outside the car window as my dad knocked on the front door. As he was talking to the owners, I saw a litter of puppies playing with some of the children inside.

The mother of the litter was watching us from outside her dog house and seemed to know what we were there for.

My sister and I walked up the steps as we passed her. At the time, I felt a little sad that we were taking one of her puppies away from her, but I knew that we would give him a home he deserved.

Our parents had let me choose the puppy since my sister didn’t know which one to choose.

We had originally planned to pick a male Labrador with blue eyes, but when we got inside the car it seemed that we had taken his brother instead.

This dog had bright green eyes and a bumpy head that differed from the rest of them. My parents asked if we wanted to go back and get the other dog, but we told them no.

The moment I picked him out, I knew that he was going to be ours and there was no turning back, especially not because of a pair of eyes.

I never realized how much a pet could influence my life until we had picked him.

We decided to name him Sky even though his eyes were not blue. It was the only name we could agree on and one we spent a lot of time choosing.

He became a part of our everyday lives and I couldn’t imagine my life without him. He taught us to be more responsible and to love one another more.

Sky was not only there for us when COVID got bad, but everyday after that.

Raising a dog was a lot harder than we had originally expected and planned but I wouldn’t take back a single moment.

Sky was our first real pet unless you count our past fish.

We made mistakes along the road and struggled a little to find the things that worked best for all of us.

It wasn’t always an easy journey, but we continued to try our best and did what we thought was best for him.

We had a lot of time during quarantine to train and to play with him. Quarantine was really when we learned how to connect with each other, and with Sky.

Sky taught me that dogs are selfless and that they love you unconditionally even if you make mistakes. They take your forgiveness even when you don’t deserve it.

He became someone I could rely on when things got tough and someone I hold dear to this day.

Every morning we would wake up to his wagging tail hitting the wall or his stinky breath as he asked for food.

He had his naughty days where he ate our donuts sitting on the counter and gave us some big scares when he started throwing them up, but he also reminded us that life isn’t always about working and studying.

Sky made us into a family by letting us take him on walks together, play fetch with him, and cuddle with him. He did things that we didn’t always expect and trusted us to keep him safe.

He changed our lives for the better and deserves an infinite amount of belly rubs.

Our journey is definitely far from over and I hope that we can make happy memories with him in the years to come.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.