Future of our democracy depends on whether officials, citizens reject rebellion

America democracy is in crisis.

Merriam-Webster defines crisis by saying it is “the turning point for better or worse in an acute disease or fever.”

Another online dictionary definition says crisis is “the turning point of a disease when an important change takes place, indicating either recovery or death.”

Democracy is not a disease, but there is no question the storming of the U.S. Capitol is a crisis.

I never doubted the siege of the U.S. Capitol would be quelled. But the question of whether American democracy gets better or worse, whether American democracy lives or dies, will not be determined simply by the expulsion of intruders into the U.S. Capitol.

Those vital questions will only be answered by the actions of the American people and their elected representatives going forward from Jan. 6.

Answers will come first from President Trump. Following the storming of the Capitol, the president tweeted, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!“ That was an excellent statement.