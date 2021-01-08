Future of our democracy depends on whether officials, citizens reject rebellion

America democracy is in crisis.
Merriam-Webster defines crisis by saying it is “the turning point for better or worse in an acute disease or fever.”
Another online dictionary definition says crisis is “the turning point of a disease when an important change takes place, indicating either recovery or death.”
Democracy is not a disease, but there is no question the storming of the U.S. Capitol is a crisis.
I never doubted the siege of the U.S. Capitol would be quelled. But the question of whether American democracy gets better or worse, whether American democracy lives or dies, will not be determined simply by the expulsion of intruders into the U.S. Capitol.
Those vital questions will only be answered by the actions of the American people and their elected representatives going forward from Jan. 6.
Answers will come first from President Trump. Following the storming of the Capitol, the president tweeted, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!“ That was an excellent statement.
But Trump also made a video for the protesters — and the Capitol intruders — that was far more ambiguous: “I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows this, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”
Trump’s continued insistence that the election was stolen makes me wonder if the president will leave office voluntarily on Jan. 20.
That answer may be provided in part by our Republican and Democratic federal elected officials, as well as Republican officials in the Trump administration.
Will they insist that Trump leave office peaceably?
It has been easy for fervent Trump supporters such as Rudy Giuliani to allege election fraud when conducting press conferences. It is not so easy when those supporters get in court.
In one Pennsylvania court case, Trump’s lawyers signed a statement that said in part: “Petitioners do not allege, and there is no evidence of, any misconduct in connection with the challenged ballots; ...”
Even Giuliani, when questioned by a federal judge on the validity of the Pennsylvania presidential election, answered, “This is not a fraud case.”
Why do these statements vary according to the setting in which they’re made?
Perhaps because federal judicial rules say that when attorneys make a claim in court they must believe “the factual contentions have evidentiary support ...”
The rule about evidentiary support is likely why some congressional Republicans, and all congressional Democrats, say there is no need to form a bipartisan committee to look at possible election irregularities or fraud. They believe all the issues have already been adjudicated in more than 60 court cases.
There is another reason to be cautious about creating a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 presidential election.
Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina noted the disputed presidential election of 1876 led to the formation of a 15-member Electoral Commission: five from the U.S. House of Representatives, five from the U.S. Senate and five from the U.S. Supreme Court.
The eventual compromise was for Congress to accept the Electoral College votes that made Rutherford B. Hayes the 19th president of the United States (even though he lost the popular vote) in exchange for the withdrawal of federal troops, which had been stationed in southern states following the Civil War.
As Graham noted, withdrawing the troops led to Jim Crow segregation laws.
More importantly, Jim Crow led to the disenfranchisement of African-Americans through strategies such as being required to pay exorbitant poll taxes or needing to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar before being allowed to register to vote.
Voting rights will be an issue going forward. I believe many Republicans will propose laws that they believe will enhance election security.
Democrats will argue that if such laws are made too strict, they will represent a return to Jim Crow voter suppression.
How such disputes are settled will help determine whether American democracy strengthens or weakens. Still, this issue is nothing more than a normal and long-running political debate.
More important is how Americans view the actions of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Some Trump supporters never had any intention of entering and vandalizing the Capitol. They were exercising their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble to show their support for President Trump.
The folks who ran through the Capitol on Wednesday likely view those peaceful Trump supporters as useless when it comes to their cause.
Neither do these U.S. Capitol intruders respect Republicans and Democrats who oppose overturning November’s election results so that Trump remains in office and Joe Biden is kept from becoming the 46th president of the United States.
The folks who stormed the Capitol truly believe they are the nation’s only true patriots who can “Stop the Steal” of Trump’s victory in last November’s election.
The future of this country’s democracy will depend on whether the people who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol gain new adherents to their cause or lose support from their fellow Americans as a result of what happened Wednesday.
Harold Reutter was a Grand Island Independent reporter for almost 40 years, retiring in December 2017. He continues to write articles for Independent special sections.