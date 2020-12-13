Georgia election is one that really, really counts

One thing the Republicans have going for them is that the polls contend the two Democrats in the runoff race are ahead, and, as we all know, pollsters are getting better at making mistakes. It is important because, in all seriousness, if the Democrats control both Congress and the presidency, they can follow through on packing the Supreme Court, ending the Senate filibuster, exploding the debt, raising corporate taxes to the point of limp-along production, committing more Middle East mistakes and destroying our suburbs.

Watch out for this last item because President-elect Biden does favor something akin to a federal takeover of suburbs, building apartment houses and business districts and restricting car use. He also favors raising taxes to pay for maybe half of all of his spending ambitions. He seems to have a cooler, more centrist head on many issues than ever-cheerier, leftist Democrats, but will they be able to force him where he does not want to go? We are right now in a scary political period where old norms seem disposable if they get in the way of central planners who know better how to lead your life than you do.