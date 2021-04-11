Georgia’s voting law should be closely inspected

Some of them even are saying that out loud.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson: “So think about all those woke college and university students now who will automatically be registered to vote whether they wanted to or not. ...

“You’ve got an uninformed citizen who may not be prepared and ready to vote. Automatically, it’s forced on them: ‘Hey, go make a choice.’ And our country’s going to pay for those choices.”

Arizona state representative John Kavanaugh: “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they are totally uninformed on the issues. Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes as well.”

Nobody seems to worry about uninformed voters when their side wins a big national election. But if their side loses, then obviously it was because of uninterested, “woke” voters (and it seems that “woke” is nearing the point of becoming a derogatory slur when used by some).

Do we want safe, secure elections? Yes.

But the evidence isn’t there to prove that fraud is the ever-present boogeyman that some want it to be.

That’s why Georgia should be on our minds.

If there are elected officials around the country trying to limit some Americans and their right to vote, just how special is our nation?

