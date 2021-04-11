Georgia’s voting law should be closely inspected

It’s been a little difficult not to keep Georgia on my mind.
Yes, the Masters is in full swing this weekend, returning to its rightful spot in the spring sports calendar after being misplaced to November last year due to the pandemic.
But that’s not the reason.
Just Google “Georgia” and 21st century technology will fill in “voting law” for you as the top choice.
I’m hearing more about a state that I’ve never visited than I ever had this year. Thank the early January Senate runoffs and now this controversial new law.
As a child, I couldn’t even accurately point out Georgia on the map. What sports-loving child could when the Atlanta Braves were in the National League West Division and the Atlanta Falcons were in the National Football Conference West Division?
And I thought that was messed up.
That was finally rectified by professional sports expansion and an opportunity to figure out that Atlanta-based franchises are really east or south types of teams.
This controversy over the Georgia voting law is just beginning.
This may shock you, but different people say much, much different things about the intent of the bill and what it will accomplish. And those opinions are amazingly divided by what political party they belong to.
The luxury of a 98-page bill is it can give both sides the opportunity to pick and choose parts to support their claims.
Republicans — whose lawmakers passed the bill along strict party lines last month — say it was needed to improve and secure Georgia’s elections and help restore faith in the voting process.
Democrats claim the law’s main intent is to discourage minority turnout in future elections. That turnout played a huge role in Joe Biden winning Georgia on his way to becoming the 46th president and a sweep of the Senate runoff by Democrats to take control of that chamber of Congress.
Early voting is expanded to 17 days.
IDs are required for mail-in voting, something that studies show tend to disproportionately affect voters of color.
Drop boxes are regulated and limited to 1 per 100,000 voters in a county.
Food and drink distribution to voters in line by non-poll workers is banned. Because people staying nourished and hydrated while waiting in line to vote is the real issue, not solving the problem of why those lines are so long in the first place.
To be fair, the law does attempt to tackle that issue, too. Counties with precincts of more than 2,000 voters in the last election or ones that had lines over an hour long must create an additional precinct or find ways to reduce wait times.
On the surface, it sounds like a mixed bag, right?
But dig deep through those 98 pages. The New York Times did and identified “16 provisions that hamper the right to vote for some Georgians or strip power from state and local elections officials and give it to legislators.”
That would be legislators in a Republican majority.
Whether intentional or not, the GOP has an image problem when it comes to elections.
Bills passed or attempted to pass around the nation by Republican-led legislatures are seen as voter suppression laws.
If your ideas and beliefs don’t appeal enough to get out the necessary votes, then limit who can get out and vote for the other side, right? That’s the easier way to win elections.
For the sake of college football, I think Alabama and Clemson should get the number of scholarships they are allowed to give out reduced. It shouldn’t be up to the other teams to get better.
But I think our country has a dirty little secret.
All that talk about how everyone having the right to vote makes the United States of America so great?
There are a lot of people who would prefer that people who don’t vote for the “right” candidates didn’t vote at all.
Some of them even are saying that out loud.
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson: “So think about all those woke college and university students now who will automatically be registered to vote whether they wanted to or not. ...
“You’ve got an uninformed citizen who may not be prepared and ready to vote. Automatically, it’s forced on them: ‘Hey, go make a choice.’ And our country’s going to pay for those choices.”
Arizona state representative John Kavanaugh: “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they are totally uninformed on the issues. Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes as well.”
Nobody seems to worry about uninformed voters when their side wins a big national election. But if their side loses, then obviously it was because of uninterested, “woke” voters (and it seems that “woke” is nearing the point of becoming a derogatory slur when used by some).
Do we want safe, secure elections? Yes.
But the evidence isn’t there to prove that fraud is the ever-present boogeyman that some want it to be.
That’s why Georgia should be on our minds.
If there are elected officials around the country trying to limit some Americans and their right to vote, just how special is our nation?
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com