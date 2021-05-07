God’s tear bottle means He cares about our sufferings

There’s a rather mysterious verse in Psalm 56:8, “You have kept count of my tossings and put my tears in your bottle.” Does God have a bottle with all of our tears? This refers to a very special practice in Israel in the time of Christ and before. In her book “Strange Scriptures that Perplex the Western Mind” Barbara M. Bowen explains what the Psalm writer is referring to — tear bottles. There was a custom of collecting the tears of a family and preserving them in a little bottle. In the events of great joy (births and weddings) they would collect some tears. They also collected tears in times of sorrow at the death of loved ones.

These bottles were sacred to the family members because they represented all the joys and sorrows of their family. Many of these were found in ancient tombs. No one knew what they were at first.

So we know a little more about this reference to God’s tear bottle. We can be confident that God cares about our sufferings — our tears. I also like the phrase, “You have kept count of our tossings.” Another beautiful image. In the midnight hours when we toss and turn and fret about the problems of the day, God is with us. God is there to give us strength for the challenge and courage to face our difficulties.

Prayer: Our Lord, what a comfort to know you will take our tears and make them your own. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

