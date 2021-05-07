God’s tear bottle means He cares about our sufferings

Tears are very precious.
In the Bible I think there were only two times Jesus wept. One was when his friend Lazarus died. He wept with Martha and Mary over the loss of their brother. The other time Jesus wept was when he was overlooking the city of Jerusalem. He wept over the city, saying, “If you only knew today what is needed for peace.” (Luke 19:41)
A young woman named Leigh Hobson lost one of the most important people in her life — a great aunt who was like a mother to her. It was painful, and she had done a lot of crying, which was cleansing and healing.
One morning, Leigh’s 6-year-old daughter, Katy, witnessing her mother’s grief, painted a picture and gave it to her mom with some other love tokens and said, “I want you to feel better.”
That night when Leigh was tucking Katy into bed she thanked her and told her the love tokens did make her feel better. Then she added, “But Katy, I want you to know that Mommy may cry a lot more because I loved Ola so much.”
“But Mommy,” Katy said, “I’m afraid you’ll turn into a tear.”
“Well,” said Leigh, “If I turned into a tear, would you wipe me away?”
“No,” said Katy, “I would put you in my eye.”
I think that’s what God is saying in the passages in the Bible about how much he cares for us. God will take our tears and make them his own.
There’s a rather mysterious verse in Psalm 56:8, “You have kept count of my tossings and put my tears in your bottle.” Does God have a bottle with all of our tears? This refers to a very special practice in Israel in the time of Christ and before. In her book “Strange Scriptures that Perplex the Western Mind” Barbara M. Bowen explains what the Psalm writer is referring to — tear bottles. There was a custom of collecting the tears of a family and preserving them in a little bottle. In the events of great joy (births and weddings) they would collect some tears. They also collected tears in times of sorrow at the death of loved ones.
These bottles were sacred to the family members because they represented all the joys and sorrows of their family. Many of these were found in ancient tombs. No one knew what they were at first.
So we know a little more about this reference to God’s tear bottle. We can be confident that God cares about our sufferings — our tears. I also like the phrase, “You have kept count of our tossings.” Another beautiful image. In the midnight hours when we toss and turn and fret about the problems of the day, God is with us. God is there to give us strength for the challenge and courage to face our difficulties.
Prayer: Our Lord, what a comfort to know you will take our tears and make them your own. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
