Grand Island Chamber of Commerce keeps focus on workforce development

WOW — what a year 2020 has been! I find myself, and likely many of you as well, thankful that it seems to have passed rather quickly. It has been a year with many challenges.
As I reflect on all that the year has brought with it, I am also very grateful and extremely proud of the people and their responses to respective circumstances.
Your Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, like all of you did, went to work early this year to assess all the threats/challenges that our business partners and our community had before them, to determine how we could provide information and support.
It was very encouraging to see how so many local businesses rapidly adjusted to remain open and serve their customers, as well as the community doing everything it could to support our tremendous small business base. The strong support is reflected in the economic data including sales tax receipts. While the numbers declined in the spring and summer, the drop was not nearly as bad as many of us thought it could be.
We have much to be thankful for, and as someone said at our annual meeting in September — “we are blessed to live and do business in central Nebraska.”
The strength and character of our city was also reflected in all the efforts to assist fellow residents by our local church families and community support agencies. They serve a vital role in Grand Island. The efforts of our local school systems to keep our kids in class learning is also worth highlighting.
As we all look forward to 2021, your Chamber of Commerce Board and staff will continue to evaluate their role in how to best support our business community. One of our main focuses will continue to be workforce development.
This challenge is at or near the top of most of the chamber members’ responses to the question “how can we help you.” Although the board and staff spent the year adjusting and responding to the impacts of COVID-19, workforce development did not get pushed to the side.
A skilled, educated workforce is critical to the future of Grand Island and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce amplified its work in developing upskilling, retraining, and recruiting initiatives.
We look forward to 2021 and all the new challenges and opportunities it will bring. Thank you for choosing to live and do business in Central Nebraska!
Brian Mustion of Central Nebraska Bobcat is the outgoing chairman of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Executive Board.
