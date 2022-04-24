Grandsons can wear a grandma out

After visiting grandsons, wife is still catching up on her sleep

On April 14, my wife returned from a week-long visit to see our young grandsons.

She’s still recovering.

The day she got home, she slept 11 hours straight.

Kenna adores her grandchildren, who are 6 and younger, but she has trouble keeping up with them. “They wear me out,” she says.

She says Sam, the youngest, never stops moving.

Early in her visit, she said you need a minimum of four adults to keep the kids under control. She later revised that. She said you need four adults just to take care of Sam.

People who visit their grandchildren have very long days.

At our son’s house, Kenna slept in Sam’s room. Every day, he woke her up at 5:30 or 6 a.m.

She would pretend to still be asleep. “That’s when he would start throwing stuff at me.”

A bottle and pillows would fly at her head, until she agreed to get out of bed. Thus began the long day.

When I talked to her on the phone, she said, “I’m going to sleep for a week.”

She loves all three of the boys, as well as their parents, of course. They had many moments of joy, tenderness and love.

But Sam, in particular, presented a tremendous challenge. All of a sudden, at 20 months old, Sam is no longer a little angel.

With his two older brothers, Sam fights dirty. He loves to bite, he scratches and he pokes.

Sam is happy as long as he gets his own way, and as along as he’s the center of attention.

The cute little boy who behaved so well for so long, watching his brothers at play, now won’t take no for an answer.

Even his own father says Sam’s terror can be devastating.

He loves being around his brothers. But he also steals from them.

“Anything he knows he’s probably not supposed to have, he just grabs it and runs,” Kenna said.

As he flees, he turns around, smiles and says “Ha-ha!” You can see mischief in his eyes — the same expression of glee we used to see from his brothers.

“He especially loves phones,” Kenna said.

Already Sam knows how to find one YouTube video while another one is still playing.

I don’t even know how to do that.

On her trip, Kenna watched a lot of episodes of “The Lion Guard.”

She read many books to the kids, and built some exciting Lego projects.

She had a great time watching them dance to their favorite tunes. The fun never stops, and neither does the noise.

Our middle child, Bryan, showed up to help out. Bryan and his wife don’t have kids, so they’re not used to the hoopla.

One day, Bryan sent me a text. “I hope you are enjoying your peaceful morning. This place is anarchy.”

On her trip, Kenna became intimately familiar with their schedules, and part of their daily routine. She became better friends with each of them.

But it was time to come home. She knew I was lonely, and needy.

It’s hard for people who live far from their children and grandchildren. You long for them throughout the year.

In our 30s and 40s, we could keep pace with all that young energy. But we’re not used to it anymore

When Kenna got home, I asked if she missed her grandsons.

“I’m too tired to miss anybody right now.”

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

