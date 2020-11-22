GSA administrator vies for lead among Trump’s loyal liars

After four years of this grotesquerie, and with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration just nine weeks away, most of America seems ready for a break from these tiresome people and their grinding duplicity.

Enter Emily Murphy. Hardly anyone had heard of her until the days after the election, when it emerged that Murphy, in her Trump-appointed role at the GSA, the agency that facilitates postelection transfers of power, could be the Trump liar to end all Trump liars.

As Trump’s lame-duck period drags on, Murphy has refused to declare that her patron is in fact lame. And with that, the federal government has entered a fugue state — now, when the nation needs it most.

Murphy’s loyalty shouldn’t be shocking. In 2018, her agency played a role in abruptly putting the kibosh on a plan for the FBI to vacate a building near Trump’s hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Emails acquired by the House Oversight Committee suggest that Murphy scuttled the project in deference to Trump, who didn’t want the FBI building empty, which could allow a competing hotel to lease it. When asked about it, Murphy temporized and stonewalled.