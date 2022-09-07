Guest Opinion: We must secure a market for homegrown energy

For years, there has been talk of carbon sequestration being a key to the future of farming. Then, about this time last year, Summit Carbon Solutions announced its intention to partner with 32 Midwest ethanol plants to sequester their carbon permanently, and years of conversation and speculation suddenly became reality.

With something so important to the future of the family farm and our rural economy, I took the time to understand the why behind the enormous task and the company presenting it. Summit Carbon's goal is to empower the agriculture and ethanol industries on which our state’s economy heavily relies. About 50% of the corn grown in Nebraska is used in the production of ethanol, meaning that a future without ethanol would be challenging for agriculture and family farmers.

Summit, in partnership with those 32 Midwest ethanol plants, will capture each plant's carbon and permanently store it safely underground in North Dakota. This process will allow participating ethanol plants to sell their product at a higher price in low-carbon markets such as California and help ensure long-term demand for ethanol.

In Nebraska, Summit’s six partner ethanol plants include four Green Plains plants at Wood River, Central City, York and Atkinson, the Husker Ag plant at Plainview, and the Louis Dreyfus plant at Norfolk. Many other Nebraska ethanol plants are exploring other carbon sequestration projects and the ethanol industry largely recognizes participation in a carbon sequestration project is the way forward for them and the way forward for Nebraska farmers. Ethanol plants that do not participate in a carbon sequestration project, whether Summit or another, risk less demand for their product and a lower price.

Everyone involved in agriculture and the farm economy will have to get comfortable with this new reality because as the market changes we have no choice but to adapt.

The Summit project alone will amount to nearly $550 million invested in Nebraska during the lifetime of this project. In addition, they are expected to pay nearly $5 million in new property taxes to schools, counties and other local governments across five area counties (Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, and York) and a total of about $12 million in new property taxes across the fourteen Nebraska counties where Summit will operate. It's clear this project will bring enormous economic benefits to Nebraska.

The University of Nebraska recently released a study showing the overall annual economic benefit of the ethanol industry to Nebraska is over $4.5 billion. The study also said corn farmers in the immediate area of an ethanol plant benefited from an average increase on local cash corn prices of 21.3 cents per bushel. Maintaining and growing the benefits of ethanol production for Nebraska’s economy and especially for our farmers is vital to our state’s future.

However, despite the tremendous benefit to Nebraska’s economy, the ethanol industry, and our family farmers, there is opposition. Groups like the Sierra Club and BOLD Nebraska believe the use of ethanol extends reliance on fossil fuels and contributes to climate change. Not surprisingly, they also oppose carbon sequestration projects and the pipelines needed to support them. These groups want to see the end of ethanol, and frankly, American agriculture as we know it. Fortunately, the facts about the value of ethanol and opportunity presented by carbon sequestration are a strong counter to the negativity and misinformation from opponents.

The Summit Carbon Solutions project and others like it are key to ethanol’s future and the future of agriculture. Carbon sequestration is an innovation that can propel agriculture forward for decades to come and is one of the reasons I am optimistic about the future of the family farm.