Halloween for the big boys and girls

When things return to normal — if things ever return to normal — there will still be some parts of our lives that will never revert back to how they were pre-March of 2020.
After experiencing the convenience of services like curbside pickup due to the need for social distancing, who won’t want to continue to save time by shopping in this manner even after COVID-19 is a horrible memory in our pasts?
Many jobs could continue to have more of a “work at home” component even after offices are safe again to be full of employees — well, except for the next pandemic that is brewing again in some overstuffed and undercleaned office refrigerator.
Increased video calls with family members could also be part of the new long-term routines for many.
But how will the holidays look? That’s a big question as we approach the time of year that features the biggest traditional family gatherings.
With no miracle vaccine realistically expected before the end of the year, it’s time to have those types of discussions about what is safe and what isn’t for holidays this year.
Let’s start with the next one on the calendar, Halloween.
Going door-to-door trick or treating isn’t exactly the safest behavior in a time of social distancing, although I’m sure some people wouldn’t mind tossing candy at children from 6 feet away all evening.
The growing in popularity trunk or treat events also aren’t being recommended, although a safer drive-through trunk or treat option is being held by some.
So, since it is a time of change, why don’t we switch Halloween around to become a holiday geared toward the adults this year?
We’re the ones dealing with all the scares and frights of coronavirus this year.
The youth wear their masks to school and go about their business.
But we adults are terrified by the COVID numbers or are terrified that the COVID numbers are fake and some great conspiracy to … divert millions of dollars into the mask-making industry?
Adults have fought against losing all sense of time this year while being forced to work from home. For that, we should be rewarded.
And me being forgiving to those people who started putting up Halloween decorations around their yard in early September — out of sheer boredom, I assume — just isn’t enough.
Therefore, I declare this year to be the Halloween for the adults where we can wear our year-long costumes of exhausted, disgruntled human beings, socially distance ourselves in our homes with a huge bowl of our favorite candy and never have the doorbell ring so we can eat it ourselves.
I know it won’t make a difference in the long run. But one night of filling our stomachs with peanut butter cups and chocolate bars and other sweets — we’re talking full, adult-sized candy here! — might just improve our national mood a little bit.
It’s a night to forget all that we’ve lost and gone through this year, just for a few hours. The fact that it comes right before Election Day couldn’t be better timing.
This election season has been frightening enough no matter what your political beliefs are. Advertising Analytics projected earlier this month that $6.7 billion will be spent on advertising in this election cycle.
How much money are people expecting in return for their large donations that enable those ad purchases? Isn’t that a terrifying thought?
And to briefly go off-topic, I hope the new normal to encourage everyone to vote is a system that keeps you from receiving political mailers after you’ve sent in your ballot. That would truly make this country great.
But as for Halloween, place your candy order now. Get your goodies picked up curbside in a safe manner. Then get ready to chow down on the goodies Oct. 31.
This holiday is for the adults and our sweet tooths.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
