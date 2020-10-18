Halloween for the big boys and girls

When things return to normal — if things ever return to normal — there will still be some parts of our lives that will never revert back to how they were pre-March of 2020.

After experiencing the convenience of services like curbside pickup due to the need for social distancing, who won’t want to continue to save time by shopping in this manner even after COVID-19 is a horrible memory in our pasts?

Many jobs could continue to have more of a “work at home” component even after offices are safe again to be full of employees — well, except for the next pandemic that is brewing again in some overstuffed and undercleaned office refrigerator.

Increased video calls with family members could also be part of the new long-term routines for many.

But how will the holidays look? That’s a big question as we approach the time of year that features the biggest traditional family gatherings.

With no miracle vaccine realistically expected before the end of the year, it’s time to have those types of discussions about what is safe and what isn’t for holidays this year.

Let’s start with the next one on the calendar, Halloween.