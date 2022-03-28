Happy times just around the corner

Do you ever stop and remember when you were little and thought that you were invincible to everything and everyone around you?

I do.

I remember thinking that I was the strongest person in the world and that nobody could take that away from me.

I didn’t have the fear of failing or fitting in. My biggest worry was whether the boogie man would come out of my closet or from underneath my bed to snatch me.

As I’ve grown older, I see and feel differently about the things around me. I’ve learned that life can be scary in more ways than one through tests, jobs, and so much more.

Dwelling on that fear can make it bigger and bigger until it feels like you’ve lost control. Being afraid of doing something can cause people to feel like they’ve lost motivation or like they are not good enough.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) states that approximately 7% of children between the ages of 3 and 17 experience issues with anxiety and develop symptoms before the age of 21.

Many people don’t understand how to deal with their anxious feelings and do not get the help they need.

I know that there are times when I get anxious and feel like the world is about to end. I think that learning about your fear and how to be OK with it is something important.

Having people that can be there for you can really make a difference. My mom has always told me to take deep breaths and to trust in myself a little bit more.

Trusting in yourself can help a tremendous amount by giving yourself the respect you deserve. It can help build your strengths, set reasonable goals, and help you have more confidence.

To have motivation, I think that you need to be able to enjoy the subject you’re learning about or the hobby you’re doing.

Without enjoyment, tasks that used to be simple can become burden-like, stressful and difficult to finish.

Stressing about the things that we can’t control makes it difficult to enjoy the things that we’re doing.

Having a positive attitude isn’t always easy especially when you can’t find things that interest you, but trying to find the bright side of difficult tasks is a good place to start.

I took my CNA (certified nursing assistant) test a few weeks ago and remember shaking in my shoes and not being able to hold my pencil still.

I failed the first time on the skills portion of my test but decided to try again. I was still nervous the second time, but decided that I needed to be calm and relaxed to pass.

I held my breath after every skill I completed, but did end up passing. Without that feeling of anxiousness, I don’t think that I could have overcome my fear and did what I needed to do.

Fear can be good in some ways by helping us prepare for the events important to us, but we can’t let that fear get too bad.

Taking deep breaths and playing with a fidget toy can be pretty useful for when you are feeling nervous. The thing that always helps me is spending time outdoors or in a different environment than the one I’m always in.

Getting away from the place you feel trapped in can help you feel less nervous and can give you the chance to breathe in peace.

Things like listening to music or hanging out with friends also can help improve your mood and help distract you from the task at hand.

I don’t think we can avoid fear, especially if it’s something you need to get through, but taking a step back and telling yourself that you can do it can help with motivation and overall happiness.

We all deserve to enjoy the things we are doing because without enjoyment, life is dull and boring. We need to make sure that we take care of ourselves and our mental health before worrying about the things we can’t control.

Life isn’t always easy, but sometimes you just need to tell yourself that it won’t always be difficult. There will be hard times but there also will be happier times just around the corner waiting for you to find them.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a junior at Grand Island Senior High.