Having a bad day? Someone had it worse

Remember the last time you had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day and your name isn’t even close to being Alexander?
I’m not talking about a truly tragic day, but one of those days where you need to consider getting a restraining order against bad luck.
You know, one of those days that leads Job to say, “Dude, sorry about your rotten luck.”
Maybe, in a purely hypothetical situation, you get to enjoy having your car hit not once, but twice before 9 a.m.
Now there is a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day — and the worst thing is you still have to make it through 15 more hours before it is over.
What is the best strategy to get through that?
A reasonable response is to go back to bed, pull the covers over your head and try for a redo in about 22 hours.
Another reaction is to race to the internet, since the worldwide web is the solution — and cause — for life’s problems.
Do a quick search for “bad luck” and find out how your day actually could have been worse.
I’m not sure if this is a sadistic or an empathic response, but it can’t help but make you feel a little bit better.
If you had bad luck this past week driving the mean streets of central Nebraska, the internet has solutions for you.
Bored Panda had people from around the world submit photos of their own brush with bad luck.
There was a woman who had a blue middle finger after her glove ripped while dying her hair. I hope she’s careful with exactly how she shows that off to people.
Someone discovered the roof of their convertible had been sliced open by a vandal before a rainstorm and then lost their job later that day. Ouch.
Speaking of ouch — one picture showed the scorpion a friend found in his underwear … after he already had put them on. Maybe the winter climate of Nebraska isn’t such a bad thing after all.
There was a joyful looking airplane passenger who paid extra for a window seat — only to be placed in a row without a window.
A sleepyhead poured a morning smoothie into a glass — well, onto a glass since it was still upside down.
There were many, many other examples of bad luck throughout the internet.
I found out that West Virginia has suffered a decade of bad luck, but that story seemed pretty depressing and, well, about West Virginia. So I moved on.
There’s a scientific study that indicated people are more likely to be angry at bad luck. But I’m too good to read something like that, and I was still pretty miffed about my own instances to find out what some nerdy smarty-pants thinks.
To truly feel better about my own bad luck, I just needed to turn to the familiar world of sports.
There is a list of often told stories from professional baseball that I never get tired of. How about Sammy Sosa sneezing so hard he sprained a ligament in his back?
Or Trevor Bauer injuring his finger while repairing a drone — which wasn’t serious until three days later when it started hemorrhaging blood during a playoff game?
Kevin Mitchell needed a root canal after suffering a tooth injury eating a microwaved doughnut, and Joba Chamberlain hurt his ankle on a trampoline.
Trampoline injuries might not be classified as bad luck, but in that case replace that example with Brent Mayne.
The catcher suffered back spasms after looking both ways before crossing the street.
Now my terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day wasn’t so horrific after all.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com