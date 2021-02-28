Having a bad day? Someone had it worse

Remember the last time you had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day and your name isn’t even close to being Alexander?

I’m not talking about a truly tragic day, but one of those days where you need to consider getting a restraining order against bad luck.

You know, one of those days that leads Job to say, “Dude, sorry about your rotten luck.”

Maybe, in a purely hypothetical situation, you get to enjoy having your car hit not once, but twice before 9 a.m.

Now there is a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day — and the worst thing is you still have to make it through 15 more hours before it is over.

What is the best strategy to get through that?

A reasonable response is to go back to bed, pull the covers over your head and try for a redo in about 22 hours.

Another reaction is to race to the internet, since the worldwide web is the solution — and cause — for life’s problems.

Do a quick search for “bad luck” and find out how your day actually could have been worse.