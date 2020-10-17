Here's a few good things about Grand Island

Let’s look at some of the many good things about Grand Island.

First of all, it’s a hard-working town. Just look at the way people keep their lawns cut and their sidewalks clear of snow. Obituaries routinely point out that the decedent had a great work ethic. This week, an obituary noted that, “He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, teaching them all to work hard and to enjoy the benefits of a job well done.”

Nobody cares more about veterans than Grand Island. People join together to honor veterans and keep the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery looking good.

Grand Island has good corporate citizens.

Companies such as Hornady Manufacturing, Case IH, Aurora Cooperative and Orscheln’s made important contributions to this year’s State Fair.

People aren’t afraid to pitch in. The city had a community cleanup before the Nebraska State Fair arrived.

Grand Island thinks of itself as the City of Kindness. Act of Kindness Week was just last week.

This area is home to numerous groups that promote wildlife conservation, such as the Loup Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever and chapters of Ducks Unlimited.