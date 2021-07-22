Hey, Joe Biden, Donald Trump could be your best vaccine friend, boost the hesitant

Liberals wouldn’t like it, of course. But they’re not the ones who need convincing. The important thing would be to create a dynamic where people are talking about whether Trump is correct — and in the conservative media. The goal should be to create a pro-vaccine conversation within the conservative community.

Because like it or not, people have questions and doubts. The tragedy is that most of their questions can be answered. But the right person has to answer them. Simply declaring that “experts say the vaccine is safe” isn’t working, and won’t. The doubters need to be heard, acknowledged, and their concerns addressed.

No one on the left or in the Biden administration can do that. But the conservative media might. And Trump is a crucial part of moving that conversation forward.

So if Biden is serious about making a dent in public perception, he’d invite Trump and the Warp Speed team to the White House, ostentatiously thank them for their extraordinary achievement and then ask them to explain how they managed to create such safe and effective vaccines in record time.

Giving formal credit to Trump might be a bitter pill to swallow after the events of the last nine months. But it’s a small price to pay for saving lives. Yes, Trump has much to answer for, but Biden is president. As one of his predecessors said, the buck stops with him.

Karl W. Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He was formerly vice president for federal policy at the Tax Foundation and assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina. He is also co-founder of the economics blog Modeled Behavior.