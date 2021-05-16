Hoarders get their 15 minutes of fame again

In theory, I have no issues with so-called reality TV.
To each their own.
My generation was the target audience demographic when “The Real World” brought the format into the mainstream on MTV — which was still actually showing music videos for a majority of the day.
My, how things have changed in those … few years.
The reality TV boom brought us shows whose producers believe that everyone deserves their 15 minutes of fame.
Who is that person? Well, they’re famous for being famous, so they have their own reality show.
We have singing and talent shows. There are competition shows that showed us how quickly humans are willing to backstab each other for a little bit of money.
There are the dating shows trying to help singles find love through the natural process of being introduced to 32 potential future partners all at once.
But I’m pretty sure reality TV jumped the shark when “Dr. Pimple Popper” reached our TV (and other) screens.
I’m not usually one to judge something sight unseen, but I will do so in this instance.
I have never watched one minute of the show, nor will I. Ewwwwww.
But there are enough of you out there who have for five seasons, and I don’t want to know who you are.
Another genre in the reality world I will avoid? Shows like “Hoarders” and “Hoarding: Buried Alive.”
That just seems painful to watch for me.
And I already know we are a nation of hoarders. We have quite the American exceptionalism in that unsavory department.
Just cue up any time there might be a shortage of fuel.
The potential issue caused by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack was just the latest example.
Throughout the southeast, there were reports of gas hording. A viral video from a gas station in Alabama showed two people with at least eight cans either already or waiting to be filled.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission had to tweet, “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.”
How has the human race existed this long?
This may join the classic head-scratching legitimate warnings like “do not hold the wrong end of a chainsaw” or “never use a lit match or open flame to check fuel levels.”
But, unfortunately, these types of labels are needed, especially with the recent hoarding situation.
In Florida (where else?) a Hummer was a total loss after catching on fire with 20 gallons of hoarded gasoline inside.
A combination car thief/gas hoarder barely lived to tell the tale after crashing while being chased by the police in South Carolina.
The self-induced gas shortage quickly eased after a couple days … along with a $5 million payment to the cyberterrorists.
While that didn’t affect our area of the country, it did bring back memories of 9/11.
While being glued to the television, I had the viewpoint of being able to look out the window of a third-floor apartment to a gas station across the street. Gas prices increased at least hourly, and the lines at the pumps kept growing as the day went on.
Hoarding is an intriguing phenomenon to me.
Decades from now, how will we explain to younger generations the one funny thing about the COVID-19 pandemic — the hoarding of toilet paper?
Have we figured out yet how that actually became a thing?
And I know there are those of you who still have roll upon roll in your basement storeroom that you purchased over a year ago.
At least you don’t have to waste gasoline making an emergency TP run to the store.
And I’m sure the camera crew for “Hoarders: TP Edition” will be ringing your doorbell sometime soon.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com