Hoarders get their 15 minutes of fame again

In Florida (where else?) a Hummer was a total loss after catching on fire with 20 gallons of hoarded gasoline inside.

A combination car thief/gas hoarder barely lived to tell the tale after crashing while being chased by the police in South Carolina.

The self-induced gas shortage quickly eased after a couple days … along with a $5 million payment to the cyberterrorists.

While that didn’t affect our area of the country, it did bring back memories of 9/11.

While being glued to the television, I had the viewpoint of being able to look out the window of a third-floor apartment to a gas station across the street. Gas prices increased at least hourly, and the lines at the pumps kept growing as the day went on.

Hoarding is an intriguing phenomenon to me.

Decades from now, how will we explain to younger generations the one funny thing about the COVID-19 pandemic — the hoarding of toilet paper?

Have we figured out yet how that actually became a thing?

And I know there are those of you who still have roll upon roll in your basement storeroom that you purchased over a year ago.