Hometown Strong — Grand Island and JBS

Along with providing Grand Island with financial resources, this commitment from JBS is a call to action for all of us — civic leaders and members of the community — to identify how we can contribute to making our city an even better place to live, work and play.

JBS’ donations to Grand Island are representative of a company that is truly committed to its local community, and they are here to stay. Over the past five years, the JBS USA Grand Island beef production facility has invested nearly $70 million in capital improvements to the facility. The facility is also currently in the middle of a $95 million expansion project. That is because JBS relies on the Grand Island Community.

The facility employs more than 3,600 people, the vast majority of whom live in the area, and maintains an annual payroll of over $160 million. Furthermore, the facility supports more than 675 local farmers, paying them more than $2.2 billion per year for their livestock. JBS Grand Island also supports several nonprofit organizations throughout our city.