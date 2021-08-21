Honoring the best congressional offices

It’s no secret that this has been a tough year for Congress. The pandemic and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have left a malaise over the congressional community. The public continues to hold Congress is low regard. One public opinion survey asked what words they would use to describe Congress: “incompetent,” “inept,” “terrible” and “bad” topped the list.

The challenge for many Americans (and even some journalists) is to see past the caricatures, show horse politicians and Hollywood narrative to get a real understanding of Congress at work. The Congressional Management Foundation aims to open such a window to Capitol Hill and highlight the best in Congress through the Democracy Awards. The program is kind of like the “Oscars for Congress” (without the red carpet and fancy outfits).

The vision and goals for the Democracy Awards are simple and based on the success CMF has seen in our 44-year history of improving Congress. First, we wanted to recognize legislators and their staffs, identifying best practices in congressional offices. It should be noted that this award actually goes to the office, including staff, not just the member of Congress. That is of course because we all know that while the member is the crucial leader of the office, he or she cannot succeed without the support of an outstanding team. Second, the Democracy Awards seeks to provide examples of best practices to other members of Congress, offering them road maps to improving their operations and services to constituents. Finally, we hope the Democracy Awards will increase public understanding of Congress.