Horse racing must reckon with drug issue

It’s difficult — almost next to impossible — to predict the outcome of the Kentucky Derby, the jewel in thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown. There are many variables. Jockeys and their horses are under pressure to perform in a marquee race, the field of runners is the largest they will ever see, track conditions vary and are uncertain until race day, and it’s the first time any of the 3-year-old horses have run in a mile-and-a-quarter competition.

But Bob Baffert, one of the sport’s most prominent trainers, has been a consistent Derby winner for decades. I interviewed him in 1996 after one of his horses, Cavonnier, almost won the race before being nosed out at the finish line by Grindstone, a horse that had competed in only five races before that and had never won a Grade I stakes race. That was Baffert’s first Derby, and the loss crushed him briefly.

“Will we ever get back here again?” Baffert told me. “I’ll never suffer a beat like this again in my life.”

Baffert won the Derby the next year with Silver Charm and the year after that with Real Quiet. His horse won again in 2002. He came close in subsequent years and then won the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018, with American Pharoah and Justify. Last year, his horse, Authentic, won. Another Baffert thoroughbred, Medina Spirit, won a $1.8 million victory on May 1.