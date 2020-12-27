How can Biden approach the Russian cyberattack?

“You have to understand,” she told me, “that Russia is not the Soviet Union lite. In the Soviet Union, the Communist Party respected certain (international) rules. Now you are dealing with KGB guys who hate you and who see cheating you as their main agenda. Russia signed the chemical weapons treaty, yet they used Novichok on Navalny” and against Putin’s enemies in Europe.

So dealing with Putin on cyber and other aggression requires full realization of his implacable hostility to the West.

That does not mean that Biden can’t deal with Putin on issues of mutual interest, such as renewing the New Start nuclear treaty that will expire two weeks after he takes office. However, it means doing so with full willingness to call out cheating.

And it certainly means setting out new markers on cyber, putting more government money and manpower into cyberdefenses and working closely with allies.

The allies “should do offensive cyber where Russia is running wild,” says former FBI special agent and Russian information warfare expert at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia.

Once the days of Trump bromance with Putin come to an end, the Biden team must take a hard look at Kremlin operations. Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said Sunday that the hack response will go beyond “just sanctions.” And it should.

