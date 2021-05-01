How do Biden’s first 100 days in office compare to Trump’s?

He promised pandemic relief, and managed to push a massive $1.9 trillion bill through Congress without a vote to spare. He has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. And his approval in public opinion polls stands at about 54%, a higher level than his predecessor ever touched.

If Biden were simply being compared to his immediate predecessor, he’d be declared the winner of the 100-day race. But for all Biden’s unexpected boldness, his record doesn’t reach Rooseveltian standards.

FDR passed 15 major pieces of legislation in his first 100 days; Biden has passed exactly one. More important, while Biden’s relief bill is enormous in terms of dollars, most of its emergency provisions are only temporary. Unlike FDR’s New Deal laws, its programs — notably the family tax credit that promises to cut child poverty in half — won’t last a single generation unless the president persuades Congress to extend them.

“These have been emergency measures, justified by the pandemic,” noted Elaine Kamarck, a Brookings Institution scholar of the presidency. “We’ll know how durable this is when we see the fate of the infrastructure bill.”