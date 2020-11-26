How to enjoy Thanksgiving alone — how to help someone who’s alone enjoy it

n Write a note to people you are thankful are in your life. Or, reach out to them by phone, email or text.

The group’s second list offers tips on how to connect with someone who might be lonely on the holiday.

“The onus is usually on the lonely person,” Johnston said. “They tell people who are lonely to reach out. But if people don’t reach back, you’re still going to be lonely.” The group, she said, wanted to “set up the idea that there is a responsibility people have to make sure people are not lonely.”

Tips on that list include:

n Make room at your table virtually. ... If it’s too much of a hassle to include someone who’s alone for an entire Thanksgiving meal, ask them to log onto Zoom and share dessert.

n Leave a plant, homemade goodies or a card at the door of a neighbor you know is alone on Thanksgiving.

n Write “letters of gratitude” to friends you know will be alone. Mail them so they will arrive the day before Thanksgiving but write “Do Not Open Until Thanksgiving” on the envelopes.

Again, the idea isn’t to do all the things on the list. It’s to find one or two that seem doable. The full lists are available online.