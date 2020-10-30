I’m a social liberal, fiscal conservative — and politically homeless in our two-party system

The result is that the American people are dangerously locked in partisan corners. According to the Pew Research Center, 55% of Republicans say Democrats are “more immoral” when compared with other Americans; 47% of Democrats say the same about Republicans. The two major parties view one another in an even more unfavorable light now than in 2016, which already reflected unprecedented mutual disdain.

This untenable situation is partly the fault of the two-party system, which limits the choices Americans have and artificially shoehorns their anger — over a range of American failures — into targeting one party or the other. Now is the time to start thinking about how we can move beyond the two-party system’s major limitations, but focus first on removing the chasm from the White House.

I am far from alone in my political outlook, as some estimates put the number of Libertarians at 10-20% of the U.S. population (even if fewer are expected to vote third-party this year than in the past). These folks deserve a political home, and the country deserves a far more expansive, less constricted conversation about the policies and values that ought to shape our country’s future.