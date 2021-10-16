I may be relocating: My entire life might be moving outside

It sounds like I might be moving out of the house fairly soon.
“I’m going to build you a shed,” my wife says.
Apparently my belongings have become too much for her.
She wants to keep all of my stuff in one place, “where you can do what you want with it, and I don’t have to look at it.”
According to her, whenever I come across a flat space, I think I have the right to dump something on it.
She claims my stuff is cluttering up every room in the house. Stacks of paper, she says, do not make for good decor.
She feels my possessions are spreading, threatening to take over the house.
She’s even been browsing through fliers from Menards and Orscheln, looking for sheds.
She really likes her plan, even though “it would be a huge fire hazard.” She worries about fire more than she worries about me.
At first, I thought I’d be moving out there along with my stuff.
But, she says, I’ll still be allowed in the house.
“As long as you leave your stuff behind, you can come in as often as you like.”
She plans to insulate the shed and furnish it with electricity. That way, I can type away on a computer as much as I want. Ever so thoughtful, she’ll outfit the tiny room with a radio and a fan — everything I need.
She says I’m too messy when I use the computer inside the house. The peanut shells always give me away.
I call it the computer room. She says it’s her office. “I’m just letting you use it,” she said.
A wife’s greatest job is keeping her husband in line. That basically means his possessions.
As part of refinancing, we recently had to tidy up the house for an appraisal.
Because I was expected to do much of the cleaning, it wasn’t a good time for our marriage. The air was filled with finger-pointing, accusations and bitter recrimination. I didn’t even get any support from my children. They know me too well.
As you’d expect, my wife supervised the entire process. I barely got through it.
Before she cleaned, I knew where everything was. Now I know where nothing is.
My wife is organized. She likes things neat.
Then why did she marry me?
I know this from experience: The worst thing I could ever do is reorganize her kitchen.
But she seems to think she can turn my well-ordered life upside-down.
She spends a lot of time admiring her bookshelves. She says my stacks of paper, my books and bobbleheads don’t belong on those shelves.
Her life apparently would be much better without any sign of a husband.
If she does buy a shed, it’s just a matter of time until I’m exiled out there, along with my precious belongings.
Then she can get on with her housecleaning.
I should just be grateful she doesn’t put me out on the curb, along with the rest of my possessions. If I’m taken away by Mid-Nebraska Disposal, I’ll let you know where I end up.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independendent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.