I may be relocating: My entire life might be moving outside

It sounds like I might be moving out of the house fairly soon.

“I’m going to build you a shed,” my wife says.

Apparently my belongings have become too much for her.

She wants to keep all of my stuff in one place, “where you can do what you want with it, and I don’t have to look at it.”

According to her, whenever I come across a flat space, I think I have the right to dump something on it.

She claims my stuff is cluttering up every room in the house. Stacks of paper, she says, do not make for good decor.

She feels my possessions are spreading, threatening to take over the house.

She’s even been browsing through fliers from Menards and Orscheln, looking for sheds.

She really likes her plan, even though “it would be a huge fire hazard.” She worries about fire more than she worries about me.

At first, I thought I’d be moving out there along with my stuff.

But, she says, I’ll still be allowed in the house.

“As long as you leave your stuff behind, you can come in as often as you like.”