I will never understand wife’s taste in food

My wife will never understand my eating habits. And I will never understand hers.
A few of her food choices leave me aghast.
She eats a baked potato with cottage cheese. “Who doesn’t?” she says.
She has peanut butter with an apple. ”You don’t know what you’re missing,” she says.
She doesn’t want any ketchup with her French fries.
After she pours milk into her cereal, she lets it sit for a while. She likes her cereal soggy. She often combines Shredded Wheat with Raisin Bran. “You have to let Shredded Wheat get soggy or you can’t eat it. It’s like hay,” she says.
Kenna orders pop with no ice, but she likes ice in her iced tea. “Iced tea is mostly water anyway,” she says. Ice, on the other hand, will dilute her pop. I don’t understand why she drinks warm pop. She says it comes slightly chilled even without ice.
She will avoid bacon on her hamburger at all costs. “The tastes clash,” she says. But she doesn’t mind bacon on a chicken sandwich.
She loves boring candy bars — Milky Way and Three Musketeers. With all the great candy bars in the world, why choose those?
She puts an inordinate amount of cream and sweetener in her coffee. “I like coffee-flavored milk,” she says, smiling.
Like anyone else, she has her go-to favorites. “Ordering a patty melt is never a mistake,” she says.
My wife is a woman of firm opinions.
Her iced tea has to be unsweetened.
She likes the Reuben sandwich at Tommy’s and the onion rings at Whitey’s.
When it comes to appetizers, she likes deep-fried mushrooms way more than I do.
If you get her a bottle of water, it has to be Aquafina.
Unlike me, she loves avocados.
She orders crab rangoon just for the plum sauce.
Like anyone else, she’s always in the mood for ice cream. I just don’t know why she chooses Rocky Road.
What else makes her happy?
She loves her eggs sunny side up, good tomatoes, hash browns, horseradish, wasabi, root beer, chocolate milk and a good salad bar.
Who says I’m not observant?
Like all reasonable people, she detests coconut. But she hates salmon, which I don’t understand.
At a restaurant, I always know which steak she’s going to order. “I was seduced by the words ‘mushrooms and onions,’” she says.
She also likes Swiss cheese, which explains why she orders the No. 3 combo at Runza.
She always eats her fries before her Runza.
What other food choices are a little curious?
She doesn’t like waffles, but she likes pancakes.
She sprinkles salt and pepper on her cottage cheese.
She doesn’t want sprouts on sandwiches. I do.
She puts sunflower seeds on her salad. I don’t.
Of all the sandwich choices at Subway, she chooses tuna. “You can easily make a tuna sandwich at home,” I tell her. The tuna at Subway is better, she says.
More than anything, “I like any meal I don’t have to cook myself,” she says.
I’m a little jealous because she can use chopsticks, and I can’t. She says chopsticks make food taste better. Has this been scientifically proven?
At restaurants, she always likes a booth. At least she can squeeze into it.
Of course, she’s regularly appalled by my eating habits. She thinks she’s the one who’s normal.
