I will never understand wife’s taste in food

My wife will never understand my eating habits. And I will never understand hers.

A few of her food choices leave me aghast.

She eats a baked potato with cottage cheese. “Who doesn’t?” she says.

She has peanut butter with an apple. ”You don’t know what you’re missing,” she says.

She doesn’t want any ketchup with her French fries.

After she pours milk into her cereal, she lets it sit for a while. She likes her cereal soggy. She often combines Shredded Wheat with Raisin Bran. “You have to let Shredded Wheat get soggy or you can’t eat it. It’s like hay,” she says.

Kenna orders pop with no ice, but she likes ice in her iced tea. “Iced tea is mostly water anyway,” she says. Ice, on the other hand, will dilute her pop. I don’t understand why she drinks warm pop. She says it comes slightly chilled even without ice.

She will avoid bacon on her hamburger at all costs. “The tastes clash,” she says. But she doesn’t mind bacon on a chicken sandwich.

She loves boring candy bars — Milky Way and Three Musketeers. With all the great candy bars in the world, why choose those?