If a man has a secret, women will find it

Every woman I know is a first-rate detective.
There is no information they can’t find.
Smartphone in hand, they learn the secrets of prospective dates, criminals and men their daughters are dating. They can gather plenty of intelligence without leaving their homes.
I’m glad I’m not on the dating scene today. Women would learn everything about me before we even had our first date — if that date ever happened.
For most men, it’s hard enough getting a date anyway. Facebook and Snapchat make it almost impossible.
Many mothers check out the men their daughters are seeing. Maybe for that reason, some daughters keep their romantic life off-limits from their mothers. “It’s none of your business,” they say.
When a curious woman sets out to find answers, no man is safe. There is nowhere to hide.
Many women, hearing about child molesters and other heinous criminals, like to learn as much as possible about the creeps.
In the old days, snoopy people had to rely on city directories and high school yearbooks for information.
Now, the resources are much richer.
The women I know are relentless in finding information.
They’re very good at it and are confident their mission will be successful.
Sitting around, watching a football game as a family, we wondered aloud if a sideline reporter was pregnant.
My wife went to work.
It took a lot of digging, but through Instagram she confirmed the woman was expecting. I had no doubt she’d find the answer.
Kenna admits that she likes finding out information online. Her first stop is a visit to Google. “Whatever shows up, you can follow the path.”
My wife fancies herself as a sleuth.
One of her favorite TV shows is “The Bletchley Circle,” about a group of women who broke codes during World War II.
I know many other women who are just as nosy as my wife. They take pride in their ability to solve mysteries and satisfy their curiosity.
When we watch TV, my wife has her phone to her face, reading about the actors on IMDB. I think she’s more interested in the actors’ domestic entanglements than she is in following the plot. Most of the time, I feel like I’m watching the show alone.
My wife, though, says she never probed into the lives of the people her kids were dating.
She raised them well enough, she says, to have good judgment. “I trusted my kids’ choice,” she says.
Other mothers follow the philosophy of trust, but verify.
Even for an experienced gumshoe, some information remains in the shadows. But if people are willing to spend money, they can visit sites like Been Verified.
Yes, men are curious, too. But most of the avid truth-seekers I know are women. They crave information, and the internet fills their needs.
Still, I’m glad the dating I did was in the 1980s. Back then, we bantered back and forth over a meal.
Now, men and women don’t put their phones down even when they’re supposedly getting to know each other.
In the old days, couples had to be married 40 years before they welcomed distraction.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
