If a man has a secret, women will find it

They’re very good at it and are confident their mission will be successful.

Sitting around, watching a football game as a family, we wondered aloud if a sideline reporter was pregnant.

My wife went to work.

It took a lot of digging, but through Instagram she confirmed the woman was expecting. I had no doubt she’d find the answer.

Kenna admits that she likes finding out information online. Her first stop is a visit to Google. “Whatever shows up, you can follow the path.”

My wife fancies herself as a sleuth.

One of her favorite TV shows is “The Bletchley Circle,” about a group of women who broke codes during World War II.

I know many other women who are just as nosy as my wife. They take pride in their ability to solve mysteries and satisfy their curiosity.

When we watch TV, my wife has her phone to her face, reading about the actors on IMDB. I think she’s more interested in the actors’ domestic entanglements than she is in following the plot. Most of the time, I feel like I’m watching the show alone.

My wife, though, says she never probed into the lives of the people her kids were dating.