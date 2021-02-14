If you really believe kids are our most precious resource, say it with cash

I’ll admit it. I was surprised to learn that Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney had proposed giving cash every month to American families with children.

Romney is not exactly the first politician who springs to mind when the subject turns to lifting American children out of poverty.

In 2012, in fact, his presidential campaign foundered after he was secretly recorded denigrating the poor during a $50,000-a-plate fundraiser at the home of a hedge fund mogul in Boca Raton, Florida.

“My job is not to worry about those people,” Romney said of those who pay no federal income tax because they don’t make enough money. “I’ll never convince them they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives.”

In view of the trauma the pandemic has wreaked on American families, blaming the poor and struggling for their own misfortune has simply become unacceptable. I’m glad Romney has come around to the idea that ending poverty in general, and child poverty in particular, is a worthy use of a senator’s time.

But let’s not give Romney too much credit just yet.