In a hotel, the lobby is the place to be

When we go out of town, I’m always comfortable sitting in the hotel lobby.

On wedding weekends, everyone is frantic with activity. The women are getting their hair done and their nails fixed. Relatives pour into the hotel, suitcases in hand.

You’ll find me perched in the lobby, watching everyone come and go.

Arriving for a Memorial Day weekend wedding in Omaha, I was glad to take my position in a soft chair in the lobby.

When relatives arrived, I welcomed them to town and gave them a full report.

Everybody always wants to know what the cool people are doing. I’m dull, but I’m a good source of information.

Over the course of the weekend, people know I’ll be at my station. I’m a landmark, a beacon to weary travelers.

As I look around my surroundings, everyone is staring at their phones. Not me.

I’m hardly ever bored. Casual but alert, I don’t miss much.

As long as I’ve got a cup of coffee and a cozy chair, I’m fine.

If there’s not much going on, a newspaper might come in handy. But usually, there’s enough activity to keep me entertained.

Sometimes, in the lobby, I bring people together.

Pumped up on coffee, I’m energetic and friendly. Plus, I’m pretty good at keeping conversations going.

If I’m surrounded by two people who don’t know each other, I tell one about the other. Or find something they have in common.

When things are going well, three or four people will join me as I’m holding court. We laugh and reminisce.

It’s easy work, but I must have a knack for it. My oldest son calls me the Mayor of the Lobby.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become better at talking to strangers. It’s easy striking up a conversation with retired people. Like me, they have nowhere else to go.

Sometimes, I try to bring people around to my way of thinking. You might say I’m a lobbyist.

But more often than not, I’m at my station alone.

Young people are off doing exciting things, like swimming, shopping and laughing. Somebody’s got to keep an eye on things.

Lounging in the lobby is a habit that goes well with our wives. Whenever we leave them upstairs, they get a break from us.

Even though I don’t have my phone with me, my wife knows she has nothing to worry about.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.