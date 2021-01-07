In search of the equal liberty agenda

Chances are you didn’t get everything you wanted in 2020. If you’re a Donald Trump supporter, your man didn’t win. If you’re a progressive, you didn’t see the blue wave you were promised. Moderates got more polarization; libertarian candidates barely got anything. But as divided as we are, it remains true that federal, state and local policymakers can find common ground — willingness being key — and give voters more of what they want.

The trick is to find an agenda that appeals to all of these sensibilities. Believe it or not, one exists.

Let’s call it the “equal liberty agenda” — policies aimed at giving everyone a more equal shot at America’s blessings. It addresses the progressive itch to root out inequality, the conservative ambition to rekindle the ideas of 1776 that made America great and most everyone’s desire for more freedom and dignity.

First, fight corporate welfare. Each year, states and localities spend about $95 billion on corporate subsidies. Though some politicians may tell you otherwise, this money doesn’t benefit the communities that provide it. Instead, it privileges the wealthy and well connected at the expense of democratic and free market ideals, and encourages firms to curry favor with politicians instead of customers.