In the wake of a terrifying building collapse ...

An advance warning had been sounded. A consultant in 2018 found evidence “of major structural damage” below the pool deck and “abundant” cracking of concrete beams and walls in the garage area. Afterward, however, the community was assured by a town inspector that the Champlain Towers complex remained “in very good shape.”

A similar alert arose at the Hyatt Regency when the lobby ceiling collapsed during the hotel construction. The owners learned that many of the atrium connections were weakening. They repaired the roof but missed the lobby skywalks, which later pulled apart, largely because of an engineering design error.

Also in the Hyatt case, seven months passed before federal investigators pinpointed the structural design error. In Florida, federal investigators from Washington are offering their expertise, but it likely will take longer to determine if outside factors like water or weather were involved. A number of local and state agencies will be involved in the inquiry, though it’s not clear which agency would lead the effort. Separate experts are also being hired by the building owners and the families considering lawsuits. All of this could compound or delay a definitive answer into why the seaside tower crumbled.