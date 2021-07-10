Inclusive health education standards save lives

There has been a lot of discussion, especially here locally, regarding the document published by the Nebraska Department of Education in March 2021: Nebraska Health Education Standards Draft 1. These standards fall outside of what is required by law, but not outside of the bounds of what the department is able to publish.

Fine arts, physical education, world languages, and career and technical education are just a few content areas for which the department has already published standards.

What is different about these standards is one key thing — these standards have the potential to save real lives.

First off, these standards educate students on the facts regarding several aspects of reproductive health. They call for teaching students about anatomy, safe sex methods, and methods of contraception that have been proven safe. They do not pass judgment on what is right, on what is wrong, but rather introduce students to the facts about reproduction. This type of education has been proven to reduce teen pregnancy, a problem that has affected communities across the world for all time, Grand Island included.