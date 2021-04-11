Infrastructure plan key to competition with China

That is before you even get to the comparison between China and the U.S. on broadband internet technology, where China has nearly the whole country covered, while more than one-third of Americans in rural areas still lack high-speed access. This is something Biden’s plan will also address.

And the most dangerous area of all is the U.S. lag in basic research and development. This is the research that explores the new 21st technologies, which can give countries the economic and military lead in the future. For example, both the Trump and Biden administrations have banned the Chinese company Huawei from exporting hardware that enables 5G, the next high speed generation of internet. But the United States has no equivalent company to Huawei.

From 1995 through 2018, Chinese research and development from public and private sources increased by over 15% a year on average, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Meantime, U.S. federal funding steadily fell. As Biden said, when promoting his plan, “We’re one of only a few major economies in the world whose public investment in research and development as a share of GDP has declined constantly over the last 25 years.”