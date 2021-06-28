It’s time corporate America supported rural communities by funding college

Today, we’re able to announce partnerships with 41 colleges across 22 states plus a national online partner, including two in Nebraska. That number of partnerships will continue to grow.

Any of our 66,000-plus team members nationwide with us for at least six months, plus any number of their dependent children, can enroll so long as either the team member or one child participates at a time. We pay all tuition fees upfront, ensuring they need not worry about loans.

Our goal is to unlock rural America’s potential, and we’re OK if students pursue other opportunities for themselves after graduation. That builds community and strengthens hometowns.

As one of the nation’s leading food companies, with beef, pork, poultry, prepared foods and plant-based production facilities across America, we play a pivotal role in rural job creation, long-term capital investment, and through the billions of dollars we pay to farmers and ranchers that flow through to others, supporting the local economy.

Many of our team members are from first-generation American families. The dependable jobs we offer provide a path to the middle class, and a tuition-free college education offers them and their children another step up, promoting greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in society.